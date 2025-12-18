Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua Ring Girls: Journi Carr, Raphaela Milagres, & Marissa Ayers’ Age, Salary, Instagram, and Relationship Status

The spotlight surrounding Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua is not limited to the boxers in the ring. As the Netflix-backed blockbuster approaches, attention has shifted to the ring girls who will be a part of one of the biggest boxing cards of the year. Ring girls have become an important feature now, often achieving significant social media traction and mainstream recognition alongside the fighters.

For the upcoming clash with the former two-time heavyweight champion, Most Valuable Promotions has assembled a lineup that combines experience and rising star power. Journi Carr, Raphaela Milagres, and Marissa Ayers will all be featured on the card, each having a unique background and a rising following. As fight night approaches, fans are eager to learn more about the ladies who will be sharing the spotlight in Miami.

Everything we know about Journi Carr, Raphaela Milagres, & Marissa Ayers

Journi Carr is one of the newer faces in the industry. She was born on September 22, 2000, in Dallas, Texas, and turned 25 years old just this month. Carr’s popularity has grown mostly as an Instagram influencer, where she posts lifestyle, fashion, and modeling content under the account @journicarr. Her high level of online involvement contributed significantly to her selection for Most Valuable Promotions cards. Journi Carr keeps her personal life private, and there is no confirmed public evidence indicating that she is currently in a relationship.

Raphaela Milagres brings experience and polish to the squad. The Brazilian model is 30 years old and lives in Southern California. Milagres rose to prominence as an IFBB Bikini Pro, finishing ninth in the 2018 Ms. Olympia Bikini competition. She has a significant Instagram presence at @raphamilagres, where she shares workout routines, modeling sessions, and lifestyle content with over 100,000 followers. Despite her public career, Raphaela Milagres has kept her relationship status out of the spotlight.

Marissa Ayers is the group’s breakout name. At 22 years old, the University of Alabama alum has quickly advanced from college influencer to a prominent figure on major boxing cards. Ayers is originally from Georgia and has an athletic background that includes 11 years of gymnastics and cheerleading.

Her Instagram account, @marissaayerss, features lifestyle and behind-the-scenes photos from boxing events. Her popularity skyrocketed after she went viral at the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano event at Madison Square Garden in July 2025. Marissa Ayers is reported to be dating New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, although neither side has officially confirmed their relationship.

Net worth and salary of the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua ring girls

Ring girls at high-profile boxing events make significantly more money than casual fans would imagine, particularly on Netflix-backed events with global reach. While exact contracts are not made public, industry reports indicate that ring ladies at major Jake Paul-related cards often make between $10,000 and $30,000 each appearance, based on experience, placement, and promotional responsibilities.

Journi Carr, a newer but increasingly popular name, is expected to make $5,000 to $20,000 every event. Her revenue is boosted by brand collaborations and social media partnerships, which often follow major fight appearances.

Raphaela Milagres is believed to be on the highest end of the salary spectrum. With years of experience and a solid fitness and modeling resume, her per-event earnings are often estimated between $15,000 and $30,000, minus sponsorship activities tied to fight week.

Marissa Ayers’ fast rise and prominent placement on the Paul vs. Joshua card have greatly increased her earning potential. Given her viral success and Netflix-level publicity, her event payout is expected to range between $10,000 and $25,000. Her entire income, like the others’, goes beyond fight night thanks to endorsements and a growing social media following.

As the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua bout approaches, Journi Carr, Raphaela Milagres, and Marissa Ayers take on more than just ringside roles. Each of them sees the night as another opportunity to turn attention into long-term professional growth in an era where boxing and digital fame increasingly intersect.