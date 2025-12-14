Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua Ticket Sales Struggle as Fans Question Netflix Fight’s Appeal

Jake Paul is a master marketer. More than his skills in the ring, his career has been built on his ability to command attention. Shock value is central to that formula—whether it’s facing a 58-year-old Mike Tyson, fighting a much smaller Gervonta Davis, or even fighting an elite heavyweight like Anthony Joshua. Few in combat sports manufacture headlines as consistently as Paul. And so far, the strategy has paid dividends.

His bout with Mike Tyson in November 2024 shattered viewership records, posting numbers that most modern fights can only dream of. Now, Netflix’s subscription-based broadcast on December 19 is expected to draw massive global interest once again. That said, early indicators suggest the live gate for the fight may not match the digital hype, with ticket sales reportedly lagging slightly behind expectations.

Can Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua sell out in the next six days?

Damon Martin of MMAFighting shared a screenshot on X showing the number of tickets still available on Ticketmaster. The image suggested that a significant portion of seats remains unsold, indicating this may not be a fight that fans feel pressured to secure tickets for in advance. “Current look at Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua ticket sales with 6 days to go until the event,” Martin wrote in the caption of the post.

Martin also noted that the lowest available ticket price is $62. Previous reports from November had indicated a starting price of $99, with premium seats listed as high as $30,000. While most of those top-tier tickets are no longer available, the highest-priced seats currently on sale are listed at $6,600, according to Ticketmaster. Still, the majority of tickets for the event appear to have already been sold.

It’s also worth noting that ticket sales often surge in the final days leading up to fight night, leaving open the possibility that remaining seats won’t stay available for long. That perspective, however, wasn’t universally shared by fans. Following Martin’s post, social media users quickly weighed in, offering mixed reactions to the state of ticket sales for the event.

Paul should have fought Joshua in the UK, says fan

Despite the fights Paul has managed to put up, he constantly gets mocked for them. This user was no different. “12-year-olds generally don’t have live event money,” the user commented. However, if only children are attending his fights, why did Paul vs. Tyson fill out the AT&T Stadium with 72,300 fans?

The next user suggested Jake Paul should have fought Anthony Joshua in the UK. “He should’ve fought Joshua in the UK,” the user commented. English fans are known for being passionate followers of the sport. Joshua’s fight against Daniel Dubois attracted 96,000 to 98,000 fans to Wembley Stadium.

Someone else came to a premature conclusion. “Damn, he ain’t selling s—t,” the user commented. Kaseya Center in Miami has a maximum capacity of 20,000 fans. So, if Paul can sell 70K plus tickets, 20K might not be that difficult.

Meanwhile, this user decided to ask Damon about Netflix’s future in boxing. “Damon, what is Netflix’s future status for boxing?” the user asked. Well, they continue to air mega boxing events—Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford is a great example. So, if a fight is big enough, Netflix will be willing to step in.

One user, however, wasn’t sold on the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua fight doing well. “Meh, not feeling it,” the user commented. But who wouldn’t want to watch Jake Paul get knocked out after he defeated legends across MMA and boxing?

That said, while Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua may not have sold out quite yet, that doesn’t mean it won’t. Come fight night, everyone will find out how the event actually performed. Do you think the tickets will be sold out by then?