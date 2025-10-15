Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis Card Faces Shake-Up After Injury Forces Undisputed Title Clash Changes

The Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis exhibition bout has already faced its share of setbacks. After the Georgia Commission rejected the fight due to the massive weight difference between the two stars, organizers had to relocate the event to the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, for November 14, provided they adhere to the new set of rules put forth by the Florida State Athletic Commission.

However, yet another setback has hit the card. An injury update involving one of the scheduled fighters has forced Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions to make a major change in the lineup. Just over a month before the Netflix-exclusive event, unified super bantamweight champion Ellie Scotney has officially withdrawn from her event.

Who is replacing Ellie Scotney on the Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis undercard?

According to an Instagram post from MVP, Scotney suffered an undisclosed injury during training and pulled out of her undisputed fight against WBA title holder Mayelli Flores. “We wish Ellie Scotney a speedy recovery and look forward to fully supporting her return [as] soon as she continues her mission toward undisputed,” co-founder of MVP, Nakisa Bidarian, said on Monday. A new date for Scotney’s fight will be revealed soon by the promotion. Meanwhile, the show will still go on, and the good news is, fans won’t be deprived of an undisputed clash.

Cherneka Johnson, the female undisputed bantamweight champion, will put all of her belts on the line against undefeated Amanda Galle on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis exhibition.

That’s far from the only change to the card, however. The announcement on Monday also revealed that Avious Griffin will now face a different opponent. He was initially supposed to face Cesar Francis, but now he will meet Justin Cardona in an eight-round welterweight matchup. This comes after it was revealed that not all the judges on the Paul-Davis fight will be human.

Paul vs. Davis will be judged by an AI

The Paul-Davis fight will make history in the sport of boxing, as it will become the first major clash to be officially judged by artificial intelligence. The exhibition will have two human judges and one AI-powered judge, as confirmed by the Florida State Athletic Commission. AI scoring has been tested before under Saudi boxing figurehead Turki Alalshikh during Riyadh Season events.

However, this marks the first time its verdict will count toward the official result. This comes amid criticism of biased or inaccurate human judgment. The AI’s involvement in fight judgment has already stirred up debate among people, especially after producing questionable scorecards in previous trials. Tyson Fury is among the biggest critics of the technology after it produced a 118-112 scorecard for his fight against Oleksandr Usyk last December.

“S***. F*** all computers, keep humans,” Fury said about AI judging. “More jobs for human, less jobs for computers. F*** electric cars too.”

It appears that despite a number of hiccups, the Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis fight is moving forward with the best it can deliver. But given that the Paul-Davis fight is an exhibition, is it really worth paying for?