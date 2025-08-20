Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis Stats and Size Comparison: Weight, Reach, Height, Age, Record, and Knockout Ratio

Jake Paul is all set to return to the ring, and he’s bringing plenty of drama with him. At first, ‘The Problem Child’ was in advanced talks to face British heavyweight Anthony Joshua in a highly anticipated matchup. However, according to The Ring Magazine, the fight fell through due to network complications, since Joshua is exclusively tied to DAZN. But does that mean the YouTuber-turned-boxer is left without an opponent for his comeback?

Not quite. Enter the undefeated Gervonta Davis, who has reportedly accepted the challenge to take on Paul inside the ring. Netflix Turkey recently deleted a leaked poster, giving fans a sneak peek at the rumored clash set for November 15 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Before these two stars trade punches under the lights, let’s break down the stats to see who really has the upper hand.

Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Size & Weight Comparison

Well, what makes this fight very interesting is the fact that both boxers come from completely different weight categories. Paul mostly fights in the cruiserweight division, which ranges between 176 and 200 pounds. However, he even went up to fight Mike Tyson in the heavyweight division, since he reportedly walks around at over 210 pounds before his fights. His opponent, though, is a whole different case.

Gervonta Davis has moved across three weight divisions in his career — super featherweight, lightweight, and super lightweight. He has managed to win the WBA title in all three. Also, according to an X post by Nuke back in 2024, Davis walks around somewhere near 150 lbs. So, Jake Paul is clearly a significantly bigger boxer than him when it comes to size. But while the ‘Problem Child’ may win the size game, what do the other aspects say? Let’s take a look.

Height, Reach, Knockout, and Age Comparison

Jake Paul stands at 6’1’’ tall, with a 76-inch reach, and he’s currently only 28 years old. On the other side, his opponent, Gervonta Davis, is 5’5’’ tall with a 67-inch reach and is 30 years old. So, in terms of size, ‘The Problem Child’ is clearly towering over his opponent. Not only is he considerably heavier, but he’s also bigger in both height and reach. But there’s one area where Davis might just have the edge.

Gervonta Davis is by far the more experienced fighter. He’s currently undefeated with a 30-0 record, with 28 of those wins coming by vicious knockouts. Jake Paul, on the other hand, has only 13 fights under his belt, with 12 wins and 1 loss against Tommy Fury. So when it comes to pure fight statistics, Davis is miles ahead.

With that being said, do you think Jake Paul’s significant size advantage could affect the outcome? Or will Gervonta Davis’ experience inside the ring make this fight even more intriguing? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!