Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Purse: How Much Are Holly Holm, ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez, Floyd Schofield, and Others Earning?

Jake Paul is just hours away from stepping into the ring against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., with both fighters ramping up the hype for what promises to be a high-stakes showdown. Beyond the main event, the undercard features notable names like Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez, Holly Holm, Floyd Schofield, and others—all set to earn substantial paydays.

The fight will take place on June 28th at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Fans can catch all the action live via DAZN pay-per-view, with the main card kicking off at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The ring walks for the headliners are expected around 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT. With so much on the line, the big question remains: how much are these fighters making for their performances?

How much are Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. making? Estimated salary

‘The Problem Child’ is coming off a career-high payday against Mike Tyson last November in Texas. While he made a reported $40 million from that fight before taxes and other expenditures, he has likely taken a severe pay cut for his fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. That’s mainly because Chavez Jr. doesn’t command the sort of star power Mike Tyson does.

Despite that, Paul is definitely making a huge bag from the fight. Though official purses haven’t been revealed to the public yet, Paul often takes home $10 million from his pay-per-view appearances. Needless to say, the Chavez Jr. fight should be no different. Meanwhile, Chavez Jr. was offered $3 million for his prior fights, per The Sun.

Other sources suggest the combined purse for the fight is $10 million. Considering Paul is the A-Side, he will likely get most of the amount. It’s also worth noting that this doesn’t include the pay-per-view share, endorsement, and sponsorships. The exact number is currently unavailable—further details may emerge after the fight. That brings us to payouts for fights on the undercard.

Holly Holm, ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez, Tevin Farmer, and Undercard estimated salary

Holly Holm, who recently signed with Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), is set to make her highly anticipated return to the boxing ring against Yolanda Guadalupe Vega Ochoa. Holm’s highest payday came at UFC 193, where she earned $165,000 for her stunning knockout win over Ronda Rousey on November 15, 2015. Since then, reports suggest she’s been making around $250,000 per fight, including bonuses. For her boxing comeback under MVP, it’s likely she’s being paid significantly more.

As for Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez, the WBA mandated a minimum purse of $200,000 for his fight, with a 75-25 split in his favor. While the exact amount the MVP bid to secure the bout remains undisclosed, Ramirez is expected to walk away with at least $150,000. In the fight between Floyd Schofield and Tevin Farmer, Total Sportal reports that Schofield is earning $250,000, while Farmer will take home $200,000.

That being said, Jake Paul seems to be pretty generous with the fight purse for himself and the fighters on his undercard. However, can Paul continue his winning streak? What do you make of the fight purses?