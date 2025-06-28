Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Walkout Songs: List of Entrance Music Holly Holm and Others Have Used in the Past

Nothing helps prime the crowd for a fight like an electrifying entrance and accompanying music. And no one steals the show quite like Jake ‘El Gallo’ Paul. Is it any wonder that people still flock to watch his fights in the thousands? Watching him get knocked out might be one big reason, but the walkout is still up there. From his epic Gladiator-inspired ringwalk against Mike Perry to rolling in on a lowrider to face the iconic Mike Tyson, his entrances, amplified by perfectly chosen entrance music, are pure theater.

As Jake Paul prepares to battle Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. tonight, fans are buzzing with anticipation. What kind of spectacle will ‘El Gallo’ unleash to get the crowd roaring this time? While we wait to find out, we’ve curated a playlist of his past ring-walk anthems to give you a taste of the tracks that might electrify the stadium speakers tonight.

What is Jake Paul’s walkout song?

The Problem Child made his professional debut in 2020 against AnEsonGib. Perfectly, the Problem Child walked out to a scary track by Eric Kinny featuring Danica Dora. The classic walkout song set a dramatic tone, which he followed up via a first-round KO victory. Following that, Jake Paul faced former NBA player Nate Robinson and entered the arena to his own hip-hop song ‘Park South Freestyle,’ featuring Mike Tyson. He continued the trend of using sensational music against Ben Askren next year, when he made his entry on “Paper Planes” by M.I.A.

Jake Paul’s career turned up a notch as he faced former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. Entering to the music of ‘The Purge’ by Tomkat, Paul perfectly predicted that the future of the sport would belong to him. In the rematch, The Problem Child chose the tune of the ‘Y.M.C.A.’ [Original version from 1978] by Village People. The energetic and playful song immediately lifted up a tired crowd as the Cleveland native himself danced towards the ring.

Jake Paul’s career officially kicked off in 2023 when he faced Tommy Fury. He chose ‘Outlet’ by Desiigner, a 2017 high-energy upbeat track showcasing the hype of the fight. Even though El Gallo suffered his first loss that night, he didn’t stop. In fact, he came back even more determined and dangerous against Nate Diaz a few months later.

Accompanied by Lil Durk himself, the 28-year-old chose ‘All My Life’ featuring J.Cole as his entrance theme. Then came the famous Gladiator entrance. Jake Paul donned a red cape and helmet as “Feathered Serpent (Savej Remix)” by Poranguí & Liquid Bloom blasted at full volume, hyping up the crowd.

Against Mike Tyson, he arrived in a green lowrider with Logan Paul alongside. The Dorado native was wearing a diamond-encrusted outfit with “In the Air Tonight” by Phil Collins perfectly encapsulating the moment.

So, rather than speculating eagerly, let’s leave the entrance business to Jake Paul. After all, there is no one better than hum. Rather, we switch our attention to the other fighters on the card and their past entrance music.

Walkout music of Julio Ceaser Chavez, Holly Holm, Gilberto Ramirez, Floyd Schofield, and Tevin Farmer

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr

In his 2017 bout against Canelo Alvarez, the 39-year-old walked out to the heartfelt regional classic “El Sinaloense”, a favorite corrido in his home state of Sinaloa. Chances are, he will use a similar song this time as well. Maybe he might pull out his father’s iconic “Mexico Lindo y Querido” traditional mariachi song.

Holly Holm

The Celtic song “The Landlord’s Walk” by Blair Douglas against Ronda Rousey on UFC 193

“Black Dog” by Led Zeppelin against Bethe Correia in 2017

Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez

“Guerrilla Radio” by Rage Against the Machine

Floyd Schofield Jr.

“The Uppercut” by 2Pac (feat E.D.I and Noble) against Rene Tellez in 2024

Unfortunately, there is no public information available on Tevin Farmer’s entrance music history. That said, right now, no one’s entrance music is public knowledge. However, these should give you a good idea of what to expect when Honda Center, Anaheim hosts all these fighters on June 28.

Whose entrance are you looking forward to the most?