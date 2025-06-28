Jake Paul vs. Julio Chavez Jr. Ring Girls: Meet Virginia Sanhouse, Monalita, Marissa Ayers, and Other MVP Models

Sydney Thomas became an overnight sensation during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight in November last year. At just 21, she shot to fame almost instantly thanks to her appearance at the high-profile event. While her popularity has since dipped, Paul’s upcoming fight raises the question: Will another ring girl steal the spotlight and become the internet’s next viral star?

Jake Paul is set to square off against former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. While fans eagerly await the action inside the ring, many are also curious about the faces outside it, specifically, the ring girls who will appear at the event.

Meet Virginia Sanhouse, MVP Model & TikTok Star

Virginia Sanhouse is a Venezuelan model, entrepreneur, and rising digital icon who’s making waves across social media. The 25-year-old, with over 5 million followers on TikTok and 2.4 million on Instagram, is known for her bold fashion, fitness-focused lifestyle, and entrepreneurial spirit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virginia Sanhouse (@virginiasanhouse)

Born all the way back on June 3rd, 2000, Virginia launched her TikTok journey in January 2020, and quickly amassed a vast social media following through her creativity and charm. One of her most viral TikToks—a black dress transition video—has racked up over 80 million views, while her overall content has earned more than 93 million likes.

Like a true modern-day MVP, Sanhouse blends glamour with hustle to promote wellness, style, and self-confidence through her platform. With growing popularity on the internet, MVP has included her on the ring girls roster to make the event even more memorable.

All about Monalita, Marissa Ayers, Raphaela Milagres, and other ring girls

Jake Paul’s fights bring more than just action; they bring glam and star power through their ring girls. Among the standout names is Raphaela Milagres, a Brazilian fitness model and IFBB Bikini Pro with 179K Instagram followers. Known for her appearances in several Paul fights, Rapha is passionate about fitness and empowering women.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monalita (@monalita.xo)

Then there is Monalita, who has an Instagram following of 436K. She claims to be a former scientist turned personal trainer. Also in the lineup of ring girls is Marissa Ayers, a 20-year-old University of Alabama student and content creator from Atlanta, who has built a 365K-strong following with her fun personality.

Not to forget, there’s Delia, an up-and-coming model and influencer with 89.3K followers, who adds a fresh charm to the lineup.

That said, Jake Paul and MVP seem determined to make the upcoming fight an unforgettable spectacle. With a star-studded lineup of ring girls, fans are eagerly watching to see if another breakout star like Sydney Thomas will emerge. What’s your take on the ring girls—who do you think will steal the spotlight this time?