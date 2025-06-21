Jake Paul Will Suffer Consequences as Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Camp Promises a “Short Night”

On paper, former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. should be the clear favorite against YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul. With 62 professional bouts under his belt and the legacy of his legendary father, Mexican icon Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., behind him, experience is firmly on his side. Yet, despite the credentials, much of the boxing world seems to be siding with ‘El Gallo’ ahead of their June 28th showdown at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Why?

Is it because Chavez Jr. hasn’t fought in nearly a year? Is it because he struggled against a former mixed martial artist in a boxing match? Or is it because he didn’t fight even once in 2022 and 2023? Or is it because he lost to Anderson Silva, whom Jake Paul defeated? Or is it because of his recent stint in rehab and a short prison stay? Or is it because he’s pushing close to 40? Pretty much, yes. Any one of the reasons is enough to make a point, but Chavez Jr.’s corner continues to maintain that their fighter has the edge in the upcoming bout despite the glaring ten-plus-year age gap.

Professional trainer/cutman Jorge Capetillo, working in Chavez Jr.’s corner, is no different either. While appearing in an interview with DAZN Boxing’s ‘DAZN On the Ground’ series, Capetillo explained why ‘The Problem Child’ will have a tough time against Chavez Jr. “Julio has more than 65 [62], you know, that’s professional fights. I mean, Jake has seven [12],” Capetillo said. “It’s a lot of differences between, you know, between Jake and Chavez Jr.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAZN Boxing (@daznboxing) Expand Post

AD

“We always prepare for the 10 rounds, but if Jake slips, [it] might be a short night for sure,” he added. Despite Capetillo’s confidence in his boxer, Chavez Jr. was out of gas against Uriah Hall in a six-round fight. And managed to win by the skin of his teeth. His inactivity and inconsistency haven’t filled anyone with confidence about his chances of winning the fight. Paul, on the other hand, seems much more disciplined and dedicated to the craft, at least recently, even though he is mostly fighting out of prime boxers, much like Chavez Jr.

Regardless, despite the odds against him, even Chavez Jr. claims to have big goals for the upcoming bout.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is out to end Jake Paul

Chavez Jr. seems to have a clear goal in his mind as he prepares to step into the ring against Jake Paul later this month. Confident and motivated, Chavez told Ariel Helwani during a recent interview, “Yes, I want to end Jake Paul’s career. I still think I’m better than Jake Paul… I don’t think he has the skills to win the fight.”

via Imago Jake Paul | via Imago

The 39-year-old is out to prove he still belongs in the sport, stating, “I want to make it clear that I’m still here… I train hard. I’m disciplined. I still feel good in the gym.” Despite a rough last few years in the sport, Chavez Jr. believes he has turned things around. “Now I’m disciplined, I’m focused… That’s my goal,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Having said that, only time will tell whether Chavez Jr. and his team’s confidence in his abilities is rooted in his abilities or the payday that comes along with fighting Jake Paul. Do you think Chavez Jr. still has what it takes to beat Jake Paul?