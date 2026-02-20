Jake Paul’s Mistake Leads to Second Surgery Within Two Months of Anthony Joshua Loss

Jake Paul will not be back in the boxing ring anytime soon. Since breaking his jaw last year in a fight against former two-time champion Anthony Joshua, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has been focusing on recovery and has relied on a liquid diet to help him heal. During the December bout with Joshua, Jake Paul suffered two jaw fractures.

Thankfully, two months back, doctors successfully performed his initial surgery, installing two titanium plates on each side of his jaw. They also removed a tooth, a procedure Jake Paul described as “smooth” yet painful. However, despite taking time off to rest, Paul pushed himself too soon, which affected his recovery. As a result, he recently underwent an unexpected second surgery.

“Had to get another jaw surgery. The screws and plates were coming loose because apparently I didn’t rest for the past 2 months whaattttttttt less,” Jake Paul wrote on his Instagram account.

He shared multiple posts and clips showing his Olympian girlfriend taking him to the surgery room while he sat in a wheelchair.

Since his surgery, Jake Paul has kept himself active with various side projects. Yet, honestly, nothing stunned him more than watching his girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam, make history at the 2026 Winter Olympics by winning the gold in skating. At that moment, he couldn’t hide his shocked expression, which might have even rattled the screws and plates in his jaw.

Beyond that, Jake Paul has also stayed busy collaborating. Just a few weeks ago, he partnered with UFC top lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan to boost his PR campaign. Still, nothing really rivals the scale of Jake Paul’s latest purchase.

Jake Paul acquires massive property after prevailing through surgery

Earlier this year, Jake Paul sent a clear message to his critics with a bold and symbolic move. Over time, he built his reputation by fighting mostly veteran or retired opponents, which often drew scrutiny, yet he steadily grew his earnings. Recently, Jake Paul used his payday from the Mike Tyson fight to purchase a 6,000-acre ranch in Georgia, a property that was not just any investment but a dream acquisition for him.

Now known as the Southlands Plantation, the ranch features a lake, a two-mile ATV track, and a driveway where a car can easily reach speeds of up to 120 mph, making it currently the largest recreational land sale in Georgia’s history.

“Listen people, you might be wondering what do I spend my millions of dollars with from beating people a—-? Well, this is my 6,000 acres, $40 million ranch… I haven’t announced it yet, but I bought a ranch. It cost $39 million. It’s massive. It’s a little bit bigger than I wanted, but when I got there, I was like, I have to buy this,” said Jake Paul.

While critics keep talking, Jake Paul is actively building his legacy with every dollar he earns. Imagine what he could do with the money from his fight against Anthony Joshua. Share your thoughts below.