Jake Paul’s Mom Praises Anthony Joshua’s Apology as Eddie Hearn Draws Her Ire

“It’s my job – we fight, we have a license to kill.” Anthony Joshua‘s spine-chilling statement was sure to leave some goosebumps in their wake as the fight week with Jake Paul edged closer. However, following Jake Paul’s devastating KO loss, his mom finds herself aggravated at a different figure while lauding AJ.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The anticipated showdown had been a constant source of entertainment for the boxing fanbase before AJ elated all fans with a jaw-breaking (literally!) right hand. Jake Paul’s mom, however, wants to get in the ring with Eddie Hearn instead, underscoring her doting motherly personality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jake Paul’s mom offers her two cents after the Anthony Joshua showdown

Appearing on the Impaulsive podcast with Logan Paul and Jake Paul, their mother, Pam Stepnick, shared an unusual take: “I want to get in that ring and punch, um, Eddie Hearn, for instance.” While Hearn is infamous among the masses, her reason might surprise you. “Because I don’t like his smug face. He literally thinks he’s better than everybody in the world,” she added.

“Jake’s over there struggling, and he’s sitting there smiling like the cat who swallowed the canary. Guess what—did he f—king get in the ring?” she continued. In fact, Pam Stepnick even believes that Eddie Hearn was happy with what happened to the YouTuber boxer.

On the contrary, Pam Stepnick couldn’t help but praise AJ’s sportsmanship and class, as he came in with a post-fight apology to her. “Even Anthony Joshua had some class and apologized to me… He worked his way through the crowd and came up to me and said, ‘It’s just boxing. It’s just the fight game.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

A video clip captured the moment as AJ called “mom” to applaud Paul’s heart and strength. Jake Paul, too, apologized to the former heavyweight champion for their heated pre-fight encounters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I said to him after the fight as well, ‘Bro, you know I love you, but it’s the fight game. I’m obviously going to talk as much trash as I can.’ I thought maybe I could get in his head, and it definitely didn’t work,” Jake Paul added.

With his combat athlete mindset, Jake Paul is back on the whiteboard, sketching out what went wrong inside the ring, as he called out his next opponent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jake Paul trashes Francis Ngannou post KO loss to AJ

Speaking on his brother’s podcast, Jake Paul shared the details of his showdown with AJ and analyzed what went wrong. He revealed that he won two of the rounds, which is hard to verify, given that the official stats from the match haven’t been published yet.

Revealing the gap in his game, Paul added, “I just think my cardio, the mental pressure of the big guy, and sparring the big people, is different than the 10-ounce gloves. So I was feeling his power more. But it was a great experience. I learned a lot in there.”

Paul added that the biggest aspect of the loss was mental, with AJ’s towering stature looming over Paul, imposing his pace in the game. Further, he added how he’d have appreciated more than 3 weeks to prepare for the fight at altitude to put on more muscle and work on his cardio.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, even though Paul lost brutally, he accomplished one of the goals he had set for himself: lasting longer than Francis Ngannou, who was KO’ed in the second round against AJ. The next logical step for the influencer? Trigger matters further, with an open callout to Ngannou.

Trashing Ngannou, he added, “I told everyone that I would do better than Francis, and that Francis kinda got no chin. Francis is low-key soft.” He continued, “I’ll fight Francis. That’s a good idea, actually. I think maybe now he’ll take it, and be like, ‘Oh, sh-t.’

Apparently, Jake Paul already has his next step charted. Would you like to see a Francis Ngannou vs Jake Paul bout? Comment below.