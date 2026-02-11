Jake Paul’s Next Fight Teased as Revenge Tour Takes Shape After Back-to-Back Losses to British Boxers

Revenge comes in the form of rematches in the world of combat sports, and it is best served cold. And, conveniently, Jake Paul is about to put that to the test on British soil soon. The YouTuber-turned-boxer is probably about to fight again in 2026, most likely by August, as told by his business partner and the co-owner of MVP, Nakisa Bidarian. MVP’s recent partnership with Sky Sports in the UK brought Jake Paul’s full circle moment, as Paul’s first-ever fight came in 2018 in Manchester against fellow YouTuber Deji Olatunji.

Bidarian suggested a few names that Paul could be fighting, including Tommy Fury, who was the first to defeat him with a split decision win in their 2023 match in Saudi Arabia. The MVP co-owner also included Viddal Riley, a British boxer, and another British fighter, Darren Till, who has only recently made boxing his post-UFC experiment.

Jake Paul’s UK return gains Momentum

“I was with Jake Sunday night in Milan, and you know we’re gonna talk about what he wants to do, and he wants to come back in 2026. My thought is anywhere from August to year-end is when you’ll see him back in the ring,” said Bidarian, speaking to The Sun. Paul and Bidarian launched MVP in 2021 as a platform to promote his own bouts, and Bidarian would love to see Paul fight in there: “I would love to convince Jake to fight in the UK. I think that would be such a statement from him in many different ways, and great for the sport.”

Paul has come a long way in his boxing journey. So much so that we might just have to stop calling him a YouTuber-turned-boxer soon enough.

Bidarian gave some analytical insights about Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul’s fight that were noteworthy: “A top heavyweight took 6 rounds to catch Jake Paul. So Jake studied AJ, okay, so AJ’s movement is not as good as that of other top heavyweights. And, Jake landed on him some pretty nice shots. But his cardio gave out.” Jake Paul surely has never shied away from getting inside the ring with any fighter except David Benavidez, an understandable pause given the relentless pace and suffocating footwork Benavidez brings.

Bidarian is excited to see Jake in the ring, so is the whole combat fanbase, but it’s the British boxing angle that is truly capturing attention, as his two defeats, both against British names in Anthony Joshua and Fury, and with multiple UK opponents hovering in the rumor mill, the storyline feels almost cinematic.

Andrei Arlovski weighs in on Jake Paul’s jaw injury as comeback plans take shape

Eager to return to the ring, Jake Paul, according to Nakisa Bidarian, is already back in the gym. Maybe not completely locked into training yet, but in the training environment, observing techniques, and according to Bidarian, he is also doing some jaw activity to keep his jaw mobile following the injury.

Paul’s jaw-breaking loss to Anthony Joshua sparked bizarre reactions across the combat sports world, with many cross-combat sports fighters weighing in. Among them was newly crowned BKFC champion Andrei Arlovski. Arlovski stunned fans by capturing gold in BKFC after defeating Ben Rothwell at the age of 47, adding yet another remarkable chapter to his long combat sports career.

“I didn’t like it, but Jake Paul had f*cking great condition for six rounds,” Arlovski said while speaking to MMA Fighting. “Obviously, he ran around — it doesn’t matter. He got his broken jaw. It’s not good. A broken jaw in two places is going to take some time to heal and recover. We’ll see.

“Hopefully, maybe yes, maybe not, he’s going to get back into boxing. But for now, he might understand that people who spend 10, 15, 20 years in boxing and MMA… it’s not like you just train hard for a month in a boxing gym or something. People f*cking spend their lives over there.”

Despite the criticism and concerns surrounding his recovery, Paul remains adamant about returning to the boxing ring. A convincing victory, particularly against a British opponent, could quickly reshape the narrative and silence much of the backlash surrounding his setback.