Jake Paul’s Overlooked Ric Flair Moment Fails to Stop Boxing World From Twisting the Knife

If you tuned in for Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul on Netflix and thought you’d seen every meme and reaction possible, think again. A clip from the fight has blown up on X that shows Paul absolutely feeling the full force of one of Joshua’s bombs. And the internet did not let it slide quietly.

On December 19, Paul and Joshua collided in Miami’s Kaseya Center in a bout that was part spectacle, part serious heavyweight boxing. Paul lined up with a noticeable bruise from sparring with Lawrence Okolie earlier in the buildup, and you could already tell this fight was going to be something.

Paul posted a hype message hours before the bout, rallying his fans with “TONIGHT WE SHOCK THE WORLD.” What he didn’t hype enough was the moment that’s now looping across social feeds: the punch that made his jaw and face do something we aren’t used to seeing from him! The said viral clip came from Netflix’s official X account.

“The moment Anthony Joshua knocked Jake Paul out! #JakeJoshua,” the caption read. Check it out.

It was a short video that captured just how hard Joshua’s shot landed. You see Paul in the ring, hands down for a moment, and then, boom. The punch connects and how, and Paul goes ‘WOAH’ with his eyes wide, a moment people now can’t stop talking about.

The commentator’s voice in the background even leans into it, comparing Paul’s reaction to Ric Flair’s trademark “woo.” “And look at Jake Paul’s face. He knew it right away.

He said, ‘Whoo!’ I know that’s Ric Flair, and he came out not to Ric Flair… He came out the Hulk Hogan,” she said. That’s the moment everyone online is ripping apart, but not in sympathy.

If anything, fans are having a field day.

Fans waste no time picking Jake Paul apart.

One user summed it up with this wild take. “Jake went to six with an ATG [all-time great], people can’t hate anymore, and skill for skill he did good.” Yeah, Paul lasting six rounds with a legitimate heavyweight legend like Joshua is no joke. But let’s be honest, that “O” face still stole the show from the actual boxing for a lot of people.

Another fan took it a bit more… merciless. “You can see the exact moment Jake Paul suddenly regretted the life choices that had led to this point.” People are having fun with the narrative. This wasn’t one of those influencer boxing soft blows that look scary but barely hurt. This punch left Paul on the canvas eventually. Later, he even revealed how he’d suffered a double broken jaw from that knockout!

Other reactions weren’t short on sarcasm either. “Does this finally draw a clear line between influencer boxing and elite heavyweights?” It’s a fair question. Paul’s shot at a marquee heavyweight moment garnered massive viewership on Netflix and put him in the ring with a two-time world champ. But then what did the highlight end up being? A face shape rather than a jab combo. So, obviously, fans aren’t shy about pointing that out.

Then there was this take, which sums up the internet’s mood. “When he realize the fight is not scripted.” It’s hilarious. Fans clearly think Paul might’ve believed this was still something he could meme his way through until reality bit back.

And just when you thought it couldn’t get any more savage. “Jake Paul when he is not fighting senior citizens 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭” Oof. That one might sting, but you’ve spent enough time online to know that’s exactly the caliber of humor people are serving up post-fight.

The burning cherry on top was this jab at Joshua himself. “Anthony Joshua doing too much, he’s giving a victory speech over Jake Paul Jesus Christ.” This one is less about Paul. And how Joshua seemed to be enjoying his own highlight reel a little too proudly. Fans are weirdly invested in every little emotional cue these boxers give off.

Now, no matter if Paul will bounce back or pivot again in his career, this little Ric Flair-esque moment is going to be one of those clips that live forever in fight highlight reels and reaction discussions. Even if it wasn’t the way he planned it. Don’t you think?