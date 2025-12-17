Jake Paul’s Tribute to Late Hulk Hogan Backfires as Fans Divided Over His 12-ft Gator Outfit

Jake Paul is raising the bar extremely high with fight fashion. He posted an Instagram clip where he talked about his new boxing shorts made of a 12-feet alligator skin he hunted for himself months back.

The boxing star didn’t stop at just hunting the gator. He made a completely tailored fight costume out of it. A skilled group of workers were constantly and tirelessly working on every detail, from design to making sure the shorts would not only pay tribute to Hulk Hogan but also be noticeable inside the ring.

Jake Paul explained the unique creation in his own words: “Never done before. I’m making my own boxing shorts on an alligator that I killed. A couple of months ago, I went gator hunting. Then, after spotting a 12-foot gator, I killed it. Then decided, I want to turn this into my fight outfit. We had a team working around the clock to design and craft the perfect outfit for my upcoming fight. This whole fight outfit is an homage to the legend, Hulk Hogan.”

“I am a real American. I fight for the light sun everywhere. And, I fight for what’s right, fight for the light.”

The outfit’s timing suggests a more significant aim: Jake Paul’s big fight with Anthony Joshua on December 19 is coming next. The daring, alligator-skin shorts are probably meant to signify something in the ring and render him as the center of attention throughout the fight.

Paul may be brazen and unconventional but not everyone was impressed. The material choice was criticized by many, and their shock and concern led to discussions and varied opinions on social media.

The latest stunt by Jake Paul did not go well with fans, who criticized him for making a pair of fight shorts out of a hunted alligator. A lot of people were against the action, saying that it was very insensitive, by pointing out that gator hunting and using wild animals for fashion are very controversial and could also harm the wildlife. A few people even labeled it as being irresponsible, particularly in the light of increasing focus on conservation and endangered species.

Bold Tribute or a Moral Misstep?

Fans quickly voiced their reactions online, with opinions sharply divided. Some praised Jake Paul’s bold move: “That’s legendary!!!! Outfit 10/10, let’s go, Jake!” Others condemned it, warning: “No man, that’s bad—avoid hunting.”

Several former supporters and wildlife advocates expressed concern. One said, “I was a fan, but using animals for shock or marketing isn’t something I can support. I’m out.” Another noted, “Nice outfit, but hunting ain’t cool, brother. These animals are endangered.” And one fan suggested a less violent approach. “I’d respect it if he jumped in and wrestled it to death instead of gunning bro down like that.

The gator-themed fight shorts of Jake Paul have undoubtedly ignited discussions, combining the shock factor with the tribute to Hulk Hogan. Despite the fact that some praiseworthily consider his audacity and inventiveness, a considerable number of fans still disapprove and voice their opinions on the hunting and moral issues involved.

The ongoing dispute guarantees that wherever Paul is, the spotlight will be on him. Thus demonstrating once again that his antics, whether praised or criticized, always manage to keep him at the peak of attention.