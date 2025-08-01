James Toney Embarrasses Floyd Mayweather Over Roy Jones Jr. Feud With ‘Prime’ Reminder

When Roy Jones Jr. took a veiled jab at Floyd Mayweather last month, he likely didn’t anticipate it would spread like wildfire. During a conversation with Andre Ward, Jones Jr. questioned the legitimacy of Floyd Mayweather’s carefully protected undefeated record in comparison to the illustrious career of Sugar Ray Leonard. In response, Money Mayweather fired back, pointing to some of the more embarrassing defeats Jones suffered throughout his career. And now, a new twist has added another layer to the ongoing Mayweather–Jones Jr. saga.

Just days ago, during a wide-ranging interview with Box Nation, a reporter brought up the sensitive topic with Jones Jr. “What is going on with Floyd Mayweather?” the reporter asked. The four-division world champion didn’t hesitate. “I don’t know what’s going on with him,” he said. But he didn’t stop there and posed a question of his own: “Who did he (Floyd) beat that was Black in his prime, that was in their prime, that was on his level? Nobody.” While Floyd Mayweather is rarely one to stay silent, he has yet to respond to the latest dig, but others aren’t letting the matter rest quietly.

Anyway, in a recent interview with Fight Hype, James Toney weighed in, stating, “I saw it, I saw it. I don’t know how it happened but if Floyd fights him, Floyd’s 0 is gonna go.” But that wasn’t all he had to say.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The 56-year-old, who suffered his first career loss against Roy Jones Jr. in November 1994, was later asked who he believed was the better fighter in their respective primes. And without hesitation, he delivered a sharp reminder aiming to embarrass Floyd Mayweather. “Roy Jones,” he said. “The reason why is because Roy fought everyone in their prime, Floyd fought everyone after their prime.”

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boxing Only Full Fights (@onlyfullfights) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

But the fact remains that Floyd Mayweather was actually older than most of his opponents, aside from Shane Mosley and Oscar De La Hoya, when he fought them. But according to James Toney, that doesn’t matter, and he has a point. Why?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Because fighters peak at different times, and Mayweather, in Toney’s view, strategically avoided facing many when they were at their best. Take Bernard Hopkins, for example. He was still in his prime at 38. Lennox Lewis peaked later in his career. Style plays a role too: punchers like Mike Tyson tend to peak early, while boxers often reach their prime later with experience. Either way, Mayweather couldn’t care less, and he’s clearly focused on something else these days.

Floyd Mayweather focused on sealing $46 million mega deal

A few days ago, Floyd Mayweather took to Instagram to share a short video clip captioned, “Stay Tuned – August 1st!!” In the video, he announced, “August 1st, my supplement line drops at GNC. One-of-one. Right now, I’m on a PJ [private jet] in my PJs. I’m headed to Miami. Everybody, get to Miami right now. I’ll see you guys August 1st.” The reveal marks a significant step in the 48-year-old’s latest business venture, as he continues to expand his portfolio beyond the boxing ring.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In a competitive space where Tyson Fury is pushing his Furiocity energy drink, Jake Paul is aligned with Celsius, and Logan Paul co-founded Prime, Floyd Mayweather has also stepped into the supplement space alongside co-founder James Williams. Earlier this year, the duo launched One-of-One, offering a comprehensive lineup of products across key categories. Now, with GNC Holdings boasting a market cap of $46.53 million USD, ranking 9817th globally, according to companiesmarketcap.com, Mayweather’s strategic partnership with the retailer is positioned to deliver substantial returns.

That said, it’s clear that Floyd Mayweather continues to build wealth with the same precision he brought to the ring. But with the noise surrounding his feud with Roy Jones Jr. and whispers of a possible rematch with Manny Pacquiao, the question is: Would Floyd Mayweather come out of retirement after eight years? And is he brave enough to risk his unblemished 50-0 record? What do you think?