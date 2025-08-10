Jarrell Miller Receives New Opponent for Canelo–Crawford Card After Deontay Wilder Declines to Step In

Jarrell Miller, perhaps best known for multiple failed drug tests, appeared on the undercard of Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov last year alongside Jared Anderson. The two heavyweights had been trading insults for some time, prompting His Excellency Turki Alalshikh to pit them against each other on the announced Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford mega card scheduled for September 13th in Las Vegas. However, things don’t always go according to plan.

Jared Anderson later pulled out of the fight, leaving Jarrell Miller to search for a new opponent. Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder was approached for replacement, but ‘The Bronze Bomber’ declined the offer. Miller revealed, “They offered him the fight, and Deontay said, I talk too much s—. I’m disrespectful,” before ranting about Wilder’s character. However, luckily for ‘Big Baby’ Miller, the 37-year-old has finally found an opponent.

“The Ring has confirmed that a cracking heavyweight showdown has been finalized between top contenders Jarrell Miller and Michael Hunter,” The Ring revealed on X earlier today. “The fight will headline an event on September 11 in Las Vegas as part of the MASSIVE Canelo vs. Crawford fight week.” Michael Hunter, who has an extensive amateur career, hasn’t fought in nearly eight months, with his last appearance in December 2024 against Christian Larrondo Garcia.

Hunter is ranked No. 7 by the IBF and No. 1 by the WBA, holding a record of 24-1-2 with 17 knockouts. Meanwhile, Miller, ranked 6th by WBA, suffered a 10th-round stoppage loss to Daniel Dubois in December 2023 and failed to secure a win against returning Andy Ruiz last August on the Terence Crawford–Israil Madrimov undercard. Despite being saved by Hunter as an opponent for their upcoming fight, Miller may have preferred someone else entirely in the opposite corner—someone he recently insulted.

Jarrell Miller claims he can beat Oleksandr Usyk

In recent years, undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has proven he is unbeatable, but Jarrell Miller doesn’t believe that. “I know for a fact I can beat Usyk,” Miller told The Ring. “With me training and me having a proper training camp, I know I can beat Usyk.” However, Miller acknowledged that he has a lot to do before he can fight Usyk.

With Hunter replacing Anderson, Miller isn’t getting his hands on a Usyk fight anytime soon. However, the 37-year-old, who has never held a major title from the four main sanctioning bodies, claims, “I would run him over.” He added, “Usyk has a problem with guys who put their chin down and want to bang out.”

Despite his confidence, Jarrell Miller likely won’t last long in a fight against Oleksandr Usyk, but first, Miller will have to prove that he can survive against someone like Michael Hunter on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight week event. Do you think Miller can beat Hunter? Do you think Wilder would have beaten Miller?