Jarrell Miller Reveals How Much He Paid for His Toupee That Became Talk of the Town

Jarrell Miller saw his worst nightmare come to life last Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. The 37-year-old squared off against Kingsley Ibeh in a 12-round boxing match on the Ring VI card. The fight was moving as usual, but when the second round arrived, things quickly took a turn. Ibeh landed a flurry of punches, which dislodged the toupee Miller was wearing.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Barely attached to his head, the toupee flopped backward as 21,324 fans in the arena and thousands at home were left shocked. It didn’t affect his game, though. Back in his corner, Miller threw the toupee into the crowd before returning to the fight and securing a split decision win. Now, the ‘Big Baby’ has revealed how much he paid for the hair system.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jarrell Miller relives the incident

“Man, like $700 last minute,” Miller told The Breakfast Club when asked about how much the barber charged him for it. It’s worth noting that right after the fight, Miller had revealed the entire story about how he came to wear a toupee to begin with. “I get to my mama’s house, and I saw some shampoo bottles on the table,” Miller said right after the win. “I shampooed, and it was like ammonium bleach. I literally lost my hair like two days ago. So I called my manager and said, ‘Get me one of those manes,’ and I slapped that on real quick.”

During the conversation on The Breakfast Club, the 37-year-old went on to relive the moments and how he realized something had gone wrong with his hairpiece, thanks to a “draft” of air. “I didn’t realize it came off, but I felt a draft. Like, I felt an indoor AC moment,” he continued.

Miller finally realized what had happened when he was sitting in his corner. “My coaches [were] giving me instructions, but he stuttered twice, and that’s [what gave it away]. He never stutters,” Miller said during the podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago MULVANE, KS – NOVEMBER 17: Jarrell Miller and Bogdan Dinu during their heavyweight bout on November 17, 2018 at the Kansas Star Casino. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA)

When it finally happened, Miller looked up at the Jumbotron, and his first reaction was, “Ohhhh s—t, they got me.” However, he soon realized “[There’s] nothing wrong with it. Let’s go, baby.” So, he tossed the toupee into the crowd. The likes of Skye Nickolson and WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman, who were ringside, later shared pictures of Miller’s toupee online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Jarrell Miller’s closely contested fight was ultimately overshadowed by the toupee mishap. And from the looks of things, this was the best thing that happened to the American heavyweight. Since the incident, he has taken over social media, news headlines, and even secured a spot on The Breakfast Club podcast.

And that’s not the end!

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Big Baby’ Miller reveals offers in his DMs

Miller says the viral moment has unexpectedly opened new doors. Speaking after his win over Kingsley Ibeh, Miller felt “I’m fried, I’m cooked,” he recalled thinking in the ring. However, his feelings about the mishap have since changed.

Rather than hurting him, Miller believes the incident fueled him. He said ripping the hairpiece off “put an extra battery in my back” and helped shift the momentum of the bout. Since the fight, Miller revealed his DMs have been flooded with offers.

“There’s a lot of hair companies from Turkey reached out. A couple of man-weaving companies reached out,” he said, adding he hasn’t even gone through a quarter of the messages yet. Miller says he’s taking it in stride, calling setbacks “part of being a man.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This just goes to show that everything happens for a reason. What could have been traumatic propelled Miller further into the public eye. But do you think Miller should seek a refund of his $700?