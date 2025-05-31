Jermall Charlo Net Worth 2025: Career Earnings, Highest Purse, Endorsements and More

The last time fans got to see Jermall Charlo in action was against Jose Benavidez Jr., two years ago. And even during that bout, Charlo had been coming off a twenty-nine-month break. At the time, he’d been struggling with mental health and a back injury. This time, however, it’s more about his Texas arrest for driving while intoxicated [DWI]. It hasn’t exactly been a smooth-flowing resume for the Hit Man lately. Because of that incident, WBC stripped the thirty-five-year-old of his middleweight title, which he hadn’t defended since June ’21, naming Carlos Adames the new champion.

Though they did support the undefeated 33-0 ex-champ, accounting for his mental health struggles and ranking him in the super middleweight division. Now, Charlo would be returning on May 31 to fight a middleweight bout against Thomas LaManna in Las Vegas, co-headlining the main event—Caleb Plant vs. Jose Armando Resendiz. If both Charlo and Plant [who is himself coming off an eight-month layoff] win their respective bouts, there are plans for a potential grudge match later this year, reigniting their age-old rivalry.

How much is Jermall Charlo worth in 2025?

Despite the constant fluctuations in his career and being away from the ring, Jermall Charlo’s net worth as per Celebrity Net Worth in 2025, is estimated at $3 million. This figure stems from the Richmond native’s boxing purses, pay-per-view revenue share, and endorsement deals, for the most part.

Moreover, Charlo has his hands dipped in business ventures like Lions Only Promotions and the Charlo Brothers Boxing Academy. The latter he runs with his identical twin, Jermell Charlo, in Sugarland, Texas. The gym spans 8,700 feet today, where aspiring boxers of all skill levels focus on technique, conditioning, and mental fortitude.

As of 2021, Charlo had already accumulated $5.05 million in career earnings. But that’s not even the best part. Until now, Charlo’s earnings have mainly come through his boxing fight purses.

How much does Jermall Charlo earn? Boxing purse history and career earnings

For his upcoming fight against LaManna, Charlo’s purse share is $500k. That is a lower number than his recent purses. While most of Charlo’s fight purses are not disclosed or made public, we know for sure some of his purse earnings:

Opponent Year Purse (Including PPV/Share) Sergiy Derevyanchenko 2020 $1.5 million Juan Macias Montiel 2021 $1 million Dennis Hogan 2019 $750,000 Brandon Adams 2019 $700,000 Matt Korobov 2018 $500,000 Austin Trout 2016 $500,000 Julian Williams 2016 Roughly $500,000 Hugo Centeno Jr. 2018 Roughly $500,000

These figures pale in comparison to what boxing’s elite are earning. Canelo Álvarez, the Mexican superstar, currently boasts a net worth of around $300 million, placing him among the highest-paid athletes in the world. Likewise, the retired and undefeated Floyd Mayweather (50-0) holds a net worth of approximately $400 million.

When we compare Charlo’s purses and earnings to that sort of wealth, he still has a long climb ahead. Even though his Instagram posts often showcase a luxurious lifestyle. To boost his future paydays, he’ll need to stay active in the ring, deliver exciting performances, and keep winning. A high-profile bout against someone like Caleb Plant could be a crucial next step in elevating both his reputation and his revenue.