Jermell Charlo Avoids Vargas 2.0 Situation With Brother Jermall After Scathing Remarks Go Viral

Disagreements between brothers aren’t uncommon. However, a disagreement recently nearly turned violent when a clip of Fernando Vargas Jr. and his younger brother, Amado Vargas, surfaced online. The pair was in a hotel lobby when a fight broke out between them. While the reason remains under wraps, another brother duo in boxing—Jermall Charlo and Jermell Charlo—recently prevented something similar from happening.

The story began on December 1st last year when Jermall Charlo appeared on the ‘Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer.’ During the podcast, Jermall told Custer his relationship with his brother was “fine.” When asked about his brother’s past fight, he stated he wasn’t jealous that Jermell got the Canelo Alvarez fight. However, he said he would have fought differently—implying more aggressively.

He described Jermell Charlo’s approach in that fight as “just tryna’ survive,” adding that he himself would have been “in there to win.” Those remarks didn’t appear to sit well with Jermell, who finally responded to his brother’s comments on X earlier today. “Can’t believe my own twin brother.. mfer was on there talking like that cuz of jealousy,” Jermell wrote.

“Cain Killed Abel right.. Mfer Should Have fought Canelo then.. now look at boxing.. Them psychedelics got the best of him.. early bird get the worm.. WE ARE NOT THE SAME.. Money Mell!!!” In response, Boxing Scene shared a post on the platform, speculating whether the escalating tension between the twin brothers could eventually lead to an actual boxing match.

However, Jermell Charlo was quick to shut down the idea, responding directly to the post to make it clear that such a fight would never happen. “I will never fight my brother..,” Jermell wrote back. Jermell Charlo has not fought since his one-sided loss to Canelo Alvarez in September 2023.

Meanwhile, Jermall Charlo—who was once linked to a potential showdown with Canelo that never materialized—made his comeback late last year. He defeated Thomas LaManna via sixth-round knockout, but does not appear to have any immediate plans to return to the ring in 2026.

This inactivity from Jermell Charlo, however, may finally come to an end.

Can Jermell Charlo end up fighting this champion next?

Jermell Charlo has emerged as a possible opponent for Vergil Ortiz Jr. if long-stalled negotiations for a fight with Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis remain unresolved. Charlo fanned the flames over the weekend, posting on X, “I’ll fix the problem. Send me [the contract], ODH or Eddie Hearn.”

Ortiz is coming off an impressive run against Serhii Bohachuk, Israil Madrimov, and Erickson Lubin, and a meaningful bout is seen as necessary if Ennis talks collapse. While Oscar De La Hoya said Tuesday, “I don’t expect Ortiz to fight Charlo,” he added, “Vergil is my guy… [I’m] figuring out his next fight.”

It seems brotherly feuds are becoming a recurring theme in boxing. While the Charlo brothers are unlikely to ever fight each other, the idea alone is intriguing—and not as far-fetched as it might sound. Would you have been interested in seeing that fight?