Joe Cordina vs. Jaret Gonzalez Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Height, Reach, Weight, and Knockout Ratio

Joe Cordina is set to make his long-awaited return to the ring this Saturday, July 5, after 14 months on the sidelines. The former IBF super featherweight champion will face Jaret Gonzalez Quiroz for the vacant WBO Global Lightweight title at Manchester Arena, on a card that also features Aqib Fiaz, Skye Nicolson, and Pat Brown. Now 33, Cordina is coming off his first career defeat, a loss to Anthony Cacace on the undercard of Usyk vs. Fury 1 in Riyadh. A scheduled fight against Shakur Stevenson also fell through due to Stevenson’s hand injury, with Shakur eventually facing Josh Padley instead. Cordina has since made a key change in his corner, replacing long-time trainer Tony Sims with Barry Smith. His last victory came against Edward Vazquez in 2023, and the Welshman is now focused on staging a strong comeback.

Jaret Gonzalez Quiroz, on the other hand, enters the fight with a reputation as a knockout artist, boasting 13 stoppages in his 17 wins. His only professional loss came in 2021 to Hector Garcia Dolores, but he has since racked up five consecutive wins, all by knockout. As Cordina eyes a future fight in Wales and dreams of becoming a two-weight world champion, he knows Saturday’s bout is crucial. “I’ve had loads of conversations with Eddie [Hearn] about coming back to Cardiff and fighting at Cardiff Castle, Cardiff City Stadium or Arms Park… There’s loads of things in the pipeline. But first and foremost I need to get past this week, because if I don’t, my chances of winning another world title are gone,” Cordina said. With both fighters bringing power and motivation to the ring, the stakes couldn’t be higher. So who holds the upper hand?

Predicting Joe Cordina vs. Jaret Gonzalez: Who has better stats and record?

Since turning professional in 2017, Joe Cordina has fought 18 bouts, logging a total of 113 rounds and holding a record of 17-1. Out of his 17 victories, nine have come via knockout, giving him a knockout rate of 52.94%. And his most recent stoppage win came in 2022 when he defeated Kenichi Ogawa via second-round TKO at the Cardiff International Arena, earning him the IBF World Super Featherweight title. So while Joe Cordina may not have the highest knockout ratio, his resume is backed by world title experience and proven ring IQ, making him a more seasoned contender heading into Saturday’s fight.

On the other side, Jaret Gonzalez, who also turned pro in 2017, has fought 19 bouts, completing just 76 rounds, with a record of 17-1 and one no-contest due to an accidental headbutt against Jose Maria Olivares in 2018. At 24, Gonzalez is a heavy-handed puncher, boasting 13 knockouts in his 17 wins, which gives him an impressive 76.47% knockout rate.

On top of it, his latest KO came in September last year, when he stopped Oscar Lozoya Gutierrez in the fourth round of their eight-round bout in Monterrey. While Gonzalez clearly holds the power advantage, Cordina’s edge in world-level experience could prove to be the deciding factor. But of course, other variables on fight night might still swing the outcome.

Joe Cordina vs. Jaret Gonzalez height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Starting with physical attributes, Joe Cordina stands at 5′9″ (175 cm), while height and reach data for his Mexican opponent Jaret Gonzalez remain unavailable. But what we do know is that Cordina holds a slight weight advantage after the official weigh-in, coming in at 134½ lbs compared to Gonzalez’s 133¼ lbs. Though minor, even a small edge in weight can matter at this level, especially when paired with experience and tactical awareness.

While Joe Cordina isn’t known for being a one-punch knockout artist, he made a strong impression on the global stage with his emphatic stoppage of Kenichi Ogawa. That said, his strength lies more in his technical precision and ring IQ than raw power. Importantly, the 33-year-old has consistently faced higher-caliber opponents than Gonzalez, and if Gonzalez has shown vulnerability against the likes of Hector Garcia, it’s not unreasonable to believe Cordina can finish him as well.

That said, we expect Joe Cordina to settle into his rhythm within a few rounds. Once he finds his range, it should become clear why he was once a world champion. The Manchester Arena atmosphere, with its pressure and energy, could also bring out the best in him. Taking all factors into account, we at EssentiallySports are backing Joe Cordina to get the job done in the middle rounds, specifically between rounds 4 and 6, at solid odds. But what are your predictions on the matchup?