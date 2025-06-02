John Cena Falls Prey to Classic Trap Amid R-Truth’s WWE Exit-Fueled Speculations

John Cena has found himself in the middle of public speculations after Ron Killings, aka R-Truth, announced his exit from the WWE on social media last Sunday. Meanwhile, 48-year-old ‘The Chain Gang Soldier’ seems to have fallen victim to a classic trap thanks to interim WBC super welterweight champion Vergil Ortiz Jr.

The 53-year-old revealed the news of his release from the WWE on X, writing, “I’m sorry to inform you all. I just got released from WWE.” This came as a bit of a surprise for everyone, as Killings fought the ‘Super Cena’ on Saturday Night’s main event. During the bout, Killings appeared in gear, which mimicked Cena’s own outfit.

Regardless, the match was over in a flash as Cena swiftly pinned his opponent to claim victory. However, rumors about his possible involvement in Truth’s departure began swirling shortly afterward, fueled by a bizarre image the Fast & Furious star shared on Instagram. While Cena is known for his cryptic posts, the timing of this one immediately sparked speculation.

After all this, Vergil Ortiz Jr. took to X to share a photo of himself with John Cena, who was holding Ortiz’s WBC Interim championship belt. In a clever twist, Ortiz used Cena’s iconic ‘You Can’t See Me’ gesture to joke that the belt appeared to be floating in mid-air, implying that the WWE legend had fallen for his own classic trick. “Have you guys ever seen a WBC belt suspended in midair by itself 🤩” Ortiz wrote, pretending Cena was invisible.

All jokes aside, Vergil Ortiz Jr. is coming off a dominant win over Israil Madrimov, but the question is, what’s next for the 27-year-old?

Vergil Ortiz Jr. wants Errol Spence Jr.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. has his sights set on a sentimental showdown with fellow Dallas native Errol Spence Jr. Fresh off a dominant unanimous decision win over Israil Madrimov in February, Ortiz named Sebastian Fundora, Jermell Charlo, and Bakhram Murtazaliev as possible next opponents. But it’s Spence who holds deeper meaning.

via Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 06: Vergil Ortiz Jr. gets focused prior to his fight on January 06, 2024 at The Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images)

“It would mean a lot to me because I grew up with Spence,” Ortiz told DAZN’s Ariel x Ade: The Boxing Show. “I think I first went to his gym when I was about 11 years old, and we trained together for a good amount of time at Vivero Boxing Gym in Oakcliff.” Now 27 and undefeated, Ortiz sees a stylistic war brewing.

“Everyone always says Errol has a good body shot, and he fights like a Mexican. And people always say I fight like Errol,” he added. “We came from the same gym. It’s crazy.”

Having said that, it looks like Vergil Ortiz Jr. managed to trap John Cena with his own signature move. But the real question is—can you see the belt floating in mid-air?