Jose Santa Cruz’s Cause of Death: What Type of Cancer Did the Boxing Icon Suffer From?

Jose Santa Cruz, the long-time trainer and father of four-division world champion Leo Santa Cruz, has sadly passed away at the age of 65. More than just Leo’s coach, he was the guiding force behind his other three sons—Jose Armando, Antonio, and Roberto, who are all professional boxers. His dedication and influence made him the heart and soul of the Santa Cruz boxing family.

Despite ongoing health challenges since 2016, Jose remained a steady presence in Leo’s corner as he captured world titles in the bantamweight, super bantamweight, featherweight, and super featherweight divisions. In the wake of his passing, fans and members of the boxing community have expressed sorrow—and curiosity—regarding the cause of his death.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Leo Santa Cruz sheds light on his father’s battle with cancer

According to various reports, the 65-year-old passed away after a prolonged battle with stage-three myeloma–bone cancer of the spine, which was diagnosed back in April 2016. In an interview with The Los Angeles Times in May 2016, Leo Santa Cruz, who retired from the sport in 2022, claimed the revelation marked a deeply emotional moment for the Santa Cruz family.

“When we told him, ‘You’ve got cancer,’ we were all crying,” Leo said. “But he says, ‘No matter. It [doesn’t] scare me. I’ll beat it.’” It was Jose Santa Cruz’s strength that became the cornerstone of the family’s journey. That year, he began his chemotherapy, losing 30 pounds, but he didn’t lose his determination. Leo added, “He’s my world. He’s always been by my side ever since I [was] small. I can’t imagine not having him with me.”

Jose’s treatment forced him to take a break from training, and Leo’s brother, Antonio, took over. And his absence didn’t go unnoticed. “We need him here. I’m used to my father saying, ‘Do this to him! Slap him!’” Antonio said. “What I want is for my dad to be there when I fight,” Leo said. “Now it’s your turn—your time to go 15 rounds.” Despite the pain, Jose’s words still guided Leo in his fights, motivating him to do better.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jose Santa Cruz’s battle with cancer became motivation for Leo

Jose Santa Cruz’s battle with myeloma became a powerful source of motivation for his son, Leo Santa Cruz. Despite enduring constant pain, Jose rarely missed a day at the gym, continuing to guide Leo through training as he prepared for his rematch against Abner Mares in June 2018. “He is truly battling cancer. The real champion here is my father,” said Leo, per a May 2018 report from ESPN.

via Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 23: Leo Santa Cruz looks on as he waits for the start of his fight for the vacant WBA super featherweight title against Miguel Flores at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 23, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

“Despite the fact he is constantly in pain, he always goes to the gym. He never gives up, and even if he doesn’t feel well, he is always there for me.” For Leo, his father’s presence wasn’t just supportive—it was essential. “If I notice he’s not at the gym, it is a huge disappointment for me. It’s not the same. I feel something’s missing,” he added. “Whenever he’s there, I’m training happily.” Jose, in turn, remained deeply proud of his son.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“It brings me so much happiness, because he is making a huge sacrifice, and we are still here going strong,” he said back then.

Having said that, even though Jose Santa Cruz fiercely battled cancer for seven years, he could not win in the end. Jose’s hard work and dedication helped shape Leo’s successful boxing career. Jose will always be remembered for that. What do you think of Jose’s fight?