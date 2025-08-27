Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Goes Straight to Business After Emotional Reunion With Father Following Prison Release

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.’s life took a dramatic turn after losing a unanimous decision to Jake Paul in June of this year. Just days later, on July 2, 2025, ICE agents arrested him in Studio City, California, due to an active warrant in Mexico tied to alleged involvement in organized crime, including trafficking firearms, ammunition, and explosives as an affiliate of the Sinaloa Cartel. After spending over a month in U.S. custody, he was deported on August 19, 2025, and handed directly to agents from Mexico’s Federal Attorney General’s Office at the Sonora border.

Upon crossing into Mexico, Chavez Jr. was detained at a Nogales checkpoint on charges of arms trafficking and organized crime, a fact confirmed by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum during a press conference. He was transferred to the Federal Social Reintegration Center in Hermosillo, Sonora’s capital, where he awaited legal proceedings. However, on August 24, 2025, his fortunes shifted when a Hermosillo judge ruled he did not need to remain in custody pending trial, resulting in his immediate release.

Since regaining his freedom, Chavez Jr. has returned to training at the Coliseo Boxing Club by Gallo Estrada. The gym’s official Instagram account posted a video of him working out, with the caption, “Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. resumed his training at Coliseo Boxing Club by Gallo Estrada 🔥 🥊.” Another emotional moment surfaced when the gym shared a clip of Chavez Jr. embracing his legendary father, Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. The post read, “This was the emotional reunion between father and son, Julio César Chávez and Julio César Chávez Jr. in Coliseo Boxing Club by Gallo Estrada.”

Currently, Chavez Jr. is awaiting trial, determined to prove his innocence. While out on bail, Chavez Jr. has to follow certain conditions imposed on him by the judge. He is prohibited from leaving Mexico, and the judge has also imposed a three-month period for further investigation into the matter. His next hearing is reportedly scheduled for November 24, 2025. Regardless, this wasn’t the fight time Chavez Jr. found himself entangled with the law.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has a history of encounters with the law

Back in 2012, Chavez Jr. was arrested in Los Angeles, California, for driving under the Influence. He was even convicted and sentenced to 13 days in prison, alongside probation and mandatory community service. However, this won’t be the last time Chavez Jr. would get in trouble with the law. In 2024, he was arrested again in Los Angeles after his wife alerted authorities, suggesting he might pose a danger to himself.

via Imago Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. press conference

Police then searched his home in LA and discovered AR-style ‘ghost guns’ that are untraceable. He was quickly arrested on felony gun possession charges. Chavez Jr. pleaded not guilty to the charges and was later released on a $50,000 bond. He had agreed to enter rehabilitation to address personal issues, including drug addiction.

Julio Chavez Jr.’s latest arrest in Mexico follows his tumultuous relationship with the law. It appears that this time, the consequences could be far more severe than ever before. What do you think the future holds for the Mexican boxer?