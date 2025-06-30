Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Makes Heartfelt Confession After Humiliating Jake Paul Clash

After defeating David Zegarra via unanimous decision in December 2021, former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. had disappeared from the boxing ring for almost three years. He did make a comeback against former MMA fighter Uriah Hall in July 2024, with a unanimous decision win. However, even then, he looked sluggish and gassed out in the six-round fight. So, the result of the Jake Paul fight last Saturday night was always clear for most.

And that’s exactly what happened. ‘The Problem Child’ immediately took the lead from the first round, with Chavez Jr. failing to throw punches except for one or two every now and again. The son of Mexican boxing icon, Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., was a shell of his former self, unable to do any real damage. However, he came alive in the final two rounds against the Problem Child, who had grown exhausted by the time, winning both rounds. Despite that, it was too little, too late. Jake Paul, of course, got his unanimous decision and went home with his 12th career win. However, Chavez Jr. seems to have a different view of how many rounds he actually won, as he made a heartfelt confession.

“I lost the fight because I think I [won] the last three rounds,” he confessed during an interview with Fight Hub TV. It’s worth noting that all three judges had scored the fight in Paul’s favor, with the scores reading—99-91, 97-93, 98-92. Chavez Jr. acknowledged that he had started fighting late, adding, “I need to throw a little more punches.” Even the stats reflected this. However, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. felt he won more rounds than he was given credit for. “He [won], I think, five or six rounds and I [won] the last three or four rounds,” he told the reporter.

Most analysts scored eight rounds in Paul’s favor and the last two in Chavez’s favor due to his late resurgence. However, what made the loss humiliating for the former middleweight champion was that he had far more experience than Paul. At several points during the fight, Chavez Sr. had stood up to urge his son to fight back in the early and mid rounds, but those pleas fell on deaf ears. If it wasn’t for Paul’s exhaustion in the last two rounds, it’s not farfetched to think that he would have dominated the entire fight.

Regardless, what does the actual punch output reveal? Do they match Chavez Jr.’s assessment of the fight?

CompuBox stats reveal the truth behind Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

According to CompuBox, the punch-tracking system used in professional boxing, Jake Paul outlanded Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. over the course of their fight, particularly dominating the early rounds. Paul was more active and effective through the first eight rounds, while Chavez Jr. slightly outpunched him in the final two. Paul showcased a clear edge in jabs, landing significantly more per round.

In terms of power punches, Paul led from rounds 1 to 7. The eighth round saw both fighters land nine power shots each, but Chavez Jr. edged ahead in the final two rounds. Overall, Paul landed 140 of 482 punches thrown, while Chavez Jr. connected on just 61 of 154 thrown. Though Chavez Jr. outlanded Paul 29-27 over the last two rounds, it wasn’t enough to compensate for being thoroughly outworked earlier in the fight.

That said, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. seems to have a different view of how the fight went. Despite acknowledging his loss, the 39-year-old is overestimating how he actually performed. However, do you agree with the former champion?