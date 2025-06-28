Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Makes $1 Million Confession Hours From Jake Paul Clash

In just a few hours, the world will witness whether Jake Paul truly has the “it” factor to become a world champion. As always, the 28-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer spent weeks taunting his opponent and boldly vowing to “embarrass” him. Now, with fight night finally here, anticipation is at an all-time high. A win for Jake Paul would edge him closer to his dream of capturing a world title, while victory for Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. could reestablish his place among boxing’s elite. Regardless of the outcome, Chavez Jr. already seems to have plans for how he’ll enjoy his earnings.

During a recent segment on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the veteran broadcaster asked Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. how much he was making for the bout. The former WBC middleweight champion nonchalantly replied, “A couple of millions.” Morgan noted that a knockout win over Jake Paul would instantly make him a global sensation, to which Chavez Jr. smiled and said, “That’s the business. Knock out Jake Paul, and then everybody will be happy.” So, how exactly will he spend it?

Just a few hours ago, Jayla Walton posted a video clip on Instagram with the caption, “🤣🕺🪩🪩. So excited for Tomorrow Night where Julio will finally face @jakepaul 👊🏼👊🏼.” In the video, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. was asked how he plans to celebrate if he beats Jake Paul. With a grin, the 54-6 boxer made a million-dollar confession, saying, “Celebrate? Night club, girls,” before bursting into laughter. When pressed further on how much he would spend at the club, the 39-year-old playfully replied, “The half of my purse.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jayla Walton (@jaylawaltonofficial) Expand Post

According to Marca, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is set to receive a guaranteed $1.5 million for the bout, with additional PPV and sponsorship bonuses potentially pushing his total earnings to around $2.5 million. However, it’s worth noting this isn’t the biggest purse of his career. In 2017, he raked in over $6 million for his high-profile clash with Canelo Alvarez.

So while Jake Paul reportedly earned a combined $30 million from his fights in 2023 alone, Chavez Jr. is no stranger to massive paydays himself. Though this fight may not be the most technically anticipated bout of the year, it’s certainly among the most financially rewarding for both men. Still, if Chavez Jr. truly spends half of his purse on celebration, he might not be left with much afterward. And if he loses, those celebratory plans may never materialize. Regardless, his legendary father, Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., is confident, boldly predicting that his son will make Jake Paul look like “a chicken without a head” in the ring.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr’s father predicts chaos

As 28-year-old Jake Paul prepares to face 39-year-old Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a 10-round cruiserweight bout at the Honda Center, on the undercard of Gilberto Ramirez vs. Yuniel Dorticos, the stakes couldn’t be higher. The Problem Child has declared that a win over Chavez Jr. will mark the start of his “title run.” But Chavez Jr.’s legendary father, Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., wasn’t impressed. During a press conference on Thursday, Sr. mocked Paul’s recent performance against 58-year-old Mike Tyson. “This is not Mike Tyson. You [Jake] are going to get your a– whooped.”

Chavez Sr. didn’t stop there. He further went on to promise a storm of aggression from his son in the ring. “Julio is going to go in throwing some serious punches, and you’re going to be running like a chicken without a head,” he said, painting a vivid picture of what he believes will unfold once the bell rings. Meanwhile, Jake Paul has continued to call himself a “great boxer,” confident that his recent run has prepared him for this moment. But his opponent isn’t buying into the hype.

The former WBC world middleweight champion, bluntly dismissed Paul’s self-praise. According to the report of BBC, he said, “No, I don’t think he’s good. I think he tries, he trains hard, but he’s not a good fighter.” Chavez Jr. elaborated further, stating, “If he were a good boxer, then everyone else on this stage would be a legend. I don’t think he’s a good boxer, and everybody knows that.” Now, with hours left until the fight, the question is, will Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. unleash the strength he’s promised and restore his standing among the elites? Or will Jake Paul silence the doubters once again and edge closer to championship gold?