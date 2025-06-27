Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Makes $2 Million Admission Ahead of Jake Paul Showdown

With just a day more to go, the world waits to see if Jake Paul truly has the “it” factor to become a world champion. Like always, the 28-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer spent weeks trolling his opponent and making bold promises to “embarrass” him. Now, as fight night draws near, the anticipation has reached a fever pitch. And in the midst of the buildup, just hours ago, Piers Morgan Uncensored released a YouTube video of his interview with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Jake Paul ahead of their June 28 bout in Anaheim, California.

During the segment, Piers Morgan asked Chavez Jr. how much he was being paid for the bout. The former WBC world champion casually replied, “A couple of millions.” Morgan then remarked that if Chavez Jr. manages to knock Jake Paul out, he’ll instantly become a global sensation, calling it a pretty good deal. Chavez Jr. agreed, responding, “That’s the business. Knock out Jake Paul, and then everybody will be happy.” But how much is Jake Paul earning?

According to a report from Marca, Jake Paul is set to earn a guaranteed base pay of $5 million, with an additional $3 to $5 million if the pay-per-view buy surpasses a certain number. Depending on the event’s commercial success, his total payout could land between $8 million and $10 million. In contrast, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. will only receive a guaranteed $1.5 million, with potential PPV and sponsor bonuses bringing his total earnings to around $2.5 million, a figure that not only boosts his finances but also places him back in the media spotlight. Still, this isn’t the biggest payday of Chavez Jr.’s career.

via Getty LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 05: Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. poses during the official weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 05, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Canelo Alvarez will face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a middleweight bout on May 06 at MGM Grand in Las Vegas. (Photo by Omar Vega/LatinContent via Getty Images)

Back in 2017, he earned over $6 million when he fought Canelo Alvarez. And while The Problem Child made a combined $30 million from his bouts in 2023 alone, Chavez Jr. has long been familiar with lucrative fight purses. Despite not being the most technical clash on the boxing calendar, this bout is undeniably one of the most financially rewarding for both fighters.

As for the fight itself, while Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. would likely have outclassed the YouTuber-turned-boxer in his prime, his recent performances have been underwhelming. Even former champion Roy Jones Jr. pointed out that Chavez Jr. hasn’t looked the same since his loss to Sergio Martinez in 2012. A lack of discipline has haunted the Mexican boxer’s career in recent years, and it could be the very factor that costs him on Saturday night. Moreover, it appears Jake Paul may have the upper hand, at least according to some in the boxing community.

Why Jake Paul is poised to beat Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Tim Bradley believes Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. may possess a superior boxing IQ compared to Jake Paul. However, given that the 39-year-old has struggled to take his career seriously in recent years, the former welterweight world champion feels this could be Jake Paul’s chance to secure the biggest win of his career.

In a column for ESPN, Bradley wrote: “I see this as a match-up of two fighters on different boxing journeys: one born into the sport and taking it for granted, the other finding a niche in the sport by playing his cards right while grinding under the spotlight. I believe the difference in experience, Chavez’s natural feel for the ring against Paul’s ruthless, undeniable drive to prove himself could be the subtle decider of who wins. So, can Chavez beat Paul? Absolutely. But I don’t think he will.”

With that said, the question is: Can Jake Paul deliver another win, or will he suffer a similar fate to what he experienced against Tommy Fury in 2023?