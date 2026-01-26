Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Picks First Win Since Jake Paul Loss After Being Bailed Out of Prison

Former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is back in action, and he has picked up a win. This comes after the son of legendary boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. tasted defeat at the hands of YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in June 2025. However, the loss to Paul wasn’t the only setback Chavez Jr. had suffered.

Immediately after the fight, the 39-year-old was deported to Mexico by federal agents. The reason? Well, there were many, including overstaying his visa, lying on an application to obtain a green card, and he was even wanted in Mexico for alleged ties to a drug cartel. But things have started to look up for the former champion since then.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. returns strong from setback

On January 24, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. squared off against rising prospect Angel Julian Sacco at Arena Coliseo in San Luis Potosí. He stopped his Argentine opponent in the fourth round, a result that helped him get back on track following his loss to Jake Paul. However, the bout may never have taken place had Chavez Jr. not been released on bail beforehand.

Upon his return to Mexico, Julio Chavez Jr. was promptly arrested over alleged ties to the Sinaloa Cartel. Reports indicated that an active arrest warrant had been issued against him in Mexico as far back as 2023. As a result, when he arrived in the country in August, he was immediately taken into custody in Hermosillo, Sonora.

He was later released on bail and allowed to await trial outside of police custody. During this period, Chavez Jr. chose to remain active in his boxing career. He competed against Sacco at light heavyweight, earning his first victory since his closely contested win over Uriah Hall in July 2024. All this was confirmed by respected boxing journalist Dan Rafael.

“Case is pending. He’s been out on bail, I believe,” Rafael wrote on X when asked about Chavez Jr.’s whereabouts after a clip of his win over Sacco started trending on the platform. Coming back to Chavez Jr., it’s a good thing that he didn’t listen to a former world champion about what Chavez Jr. should do after the humiliating loss to Paul.

Chavez Jr. was asked to retire by Shane Mosley

Chavez Jr. suffered a comfortable defeat to ‘The Problem Child’ in front of a packed Honda Center in Anaheim, marking another setback in his turbulent career. After the loss, the former middleweight champion was left facing tough questions about his place in the sport.

Boxing legend Shane Mosley was highly critical of Chavez Jr.’s performance, questioning his lack of urgency and output in the early rounds. “He didn’t throw any punches until the third or fourth round or something, he was just kind of walking forward. I don’t know what he was doing; it was weird,” Mosley said, speaking to Fight Hub TV.

“Chavez Jr. needs to retire,” Mosley added during the interview. “If you can’t throw any punches in two, three, four rounds, what are we doing?” Mosley also suggested Chavez Jr. was “just living off your father’s name,” calling the performance “the weirdest thing ever.”

It appears Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is out to prove Shane Mosley wrong. However, he should have picked a better opponent than Angel Julian Sacco, who had just 12 professional fights under his belt and had never faced a tough opponent. What did you make of Chavez Jr.’s win?