Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Reveals Jaime Munguia’s Biggest Problem After Failed PED Test

Jaime Munguia might not be too thrilled if he catches wind of what Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. recently had to say. Already dealing with the backlash from a failed PED test that nearly compromised his hard-fought unanimous decision win over Bruno Surace on May 3, Munguia’s situation took another hit.

This time, the jab came from Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., who once trained under Jaime Munguia’s current coach, Eddy Reynoso. With his own bout against Jake Paul just weeks away at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Chavez Jr. recently sat down with Fight Hub TV and didn’t hold back when asked about Munguia’s controversial test result.

“Well, pretty bad, huh that whole thing?” Chavez Jr. said when reacting to the failed drug test. “Really bad. Don’t know honestly, even if I did, I shouldn’t comment.” He then added, with a jab of sarcasm, “[But] at it his age testosterone’s still high. That’s for us old folks, right? It’s a necessity.” Chavez Jr. seemed baffled by the fact that Munguia, only 28, would test positive for PEDs, before pointing to what he believes is the real issue: bad guidance. “Munguia’s got bad advisor,” he said. However, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.’s recent remarks about Jaime Munguía’s failed PED test are laced with a heavy dose of irony.

After all, the 39-year-old has a long history of drug-related controversies himself. His first major infraction came in 2012 when he tested positive for mari—na following his first professional loss to Sergio Martinez. The Nevada State Athletic Commission handed him a nine-month suspension and fined him $900,000, 30 percent of his $3 million purse. Through a translator, Chavez apologized, claiming he used mari—na to manage stress just a week before the highly anticipated bout. Yet, this wasn’t a one-time lapse.

Back in 2009, the 54-6 boxer tested positive for a banned diuretic after a win over Troy Rowland, earning him a suspension. Then in 2017, just ahead of his showdown with Canelo Alvarez, a fight he lost decisively, he again tested positive for mari—na yet again. These repeated infractions called his discipline and commitment into question, fueling widespread criticism of his work ethic and professionalism. The controversies didn’t stop there, either.

In 2019, Julio Cesar Chavez found himself indefinitely suspended by both the Nevada Athletic Commission and the Arizona Boxing and MMA Commission after refusing to undergo a pre-fight drug test before his bout against Daniel Jacobs. A representative from the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association had arrived at the Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood, where Chavez Jr. was training, but the boxer declined to participate. Legal maneuvering temporarily cleared him to compete, but the venue had to be shifted from Las Vegas to Phoenix. The bout ended in more chaos when Chavez retired on his stool after the fifth round, prompting angry fans to pelt the ring with debris.

Perhaps Chavez Jr. now wants to turn a corner, as he suggested during his recent interview when he mentioned undergoing drug testing himself ahead of his upcoming fight with Jake Paul. “I don’t know. I took test today, so I’ll keep quiet,” he said, hinting at a more humble stance. Still, with his history, his comments on Jaime Munguia’s case come across as ironic at best. Regardless, what about Jaime Munguia’s Sample B? Has it been tested yet?

Jaime Munguia attends unsealing of B sample in drug test saga

Jaime Munguaa has taken the next step in proving his innocence, firmly asserting that he is a clean fighter. In an effort to clear his name, Munguia and his promoter Fernando Beltran, head of Zanfer Boxing, formally requested the opening and evaluation of the “B” sample tied to the initial test. And both Jaime Munguía and Beltran were present for the opening of the B-sample on Tuesday at the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Lab (SMRTL) in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Beltran confirmed their attendance via social media, sharing a post that included a photo of himself with Jaime Munguía at the testing facility. “We are present and ready as the VADA B-sample is officially open in Utah,” he wrote. “We hope this provides clarity.” A spokesperson for Team Munguía also emphasized, “Jaime Munguía has never tested positive in over 100 anti-doping tests across his professional career until now.”

Team Jaime Munguia further noted that the fighter has never before been associated with any doping allegations and is fully cooperating with the ongoing review process. “We have not been informed of the exact levels detected in the initial test, which is a critical piece of information, nor have we received the result of the B-sample, which is currently pending,” they stated. This lack of transparency, they argue, adds further ambiguity to the case and only fuels their belief in Munguía’s innocence.

Should the B-sample confirm the initial result, the Tijuana native would likely be required to appear before the governing commission, where outcomes can range from the fight being overturned to a No-Contest, to potential suspensions or fines, depending on the severity of the infraction. Despite this, Team Munguia remains confident it won’t reach that point. With that said, what are your thoughts on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.’s comments, and do you believe Jaime Munguia will be found not guilty?