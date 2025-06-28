Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Wife and Kids: Is He Still Married to Frida Munoz?

Sadly, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has faced challenges in his marriage, much like his father. While he has never been abusive, something he claims his mother, Amalia Carrasco, endured at the hands of his father, Chavez Jr., has dealt with other issues in his relationship. He is married to Frida Chavez, whose maiden name is Frida Muñoz. Born on July 26, 1987, Frida is 37 years old as of June 2025. Her life has often attracted public attention, not just because of her previous relationships, but also due to her turbulent marriage with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Chavez Jr. has lived a controversial life, frequently making headlines for personal struggles that have bled into his professional career. Though he and Frida have been married for years and currently maintain a relatively stable family life, their relationship hasn’t been without its rough patches. So, in this article, we’ll take a closer look at his marriage, personal journey, and the factors that have shaped his life both inside and outside the ring.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who is Frida Munoz, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.’s wife?

In the 2000s, Frida Muñoz was romantically involved with Édgar Guzmán López, the son of notorious dr-g lord Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán. The two shared a close bond in their youth, and their relationship resulted in the birth of their daughter, Frida Sofía Guzmán. But tragedy struck in 2008 when Édgar was murdered by rival cartel members, leaving Frida a young mother to raise their child alone. Ultimately, her connection to one of the world’s most feared drug lords brought with it intense public and legal scrutiny.

AD

via Imago Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Mexican professional boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. attends the Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Press Conference held at Avalon Hollywood in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. Jake Paul will face former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Orange County, California. Avalon Hollywood, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA California United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xImagexPressxAgencyx originalFilename:0818503450st.jpg

Frida eventually met Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., and the two got married, though the exact date of their wedding remains undisclosed. Their relationship has been marked by turbulence, with Chavez Jr.’s battles with substance abuse and mental health placing considerable strain on their marriage. In 2021, reports of a separation also emerged, with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. accusing Frida of psychological mistreatment. Frida, on the other hand, claimed she was only trying to help her husband through his struggles. Frida even presented Chavez Jr. with the divorce papers while he was appearing before a Los Angeles County judge following his arrest on gun charges in January 2024. Despite the highly publicized separation, the couple seems to have reconciled since.

Today, Frida Muñoz has carved out a new chapter as a social media influencer. With over 80,000 followers on Instagram, she regularly collaborates with brands and promotes a healthy lifestyle. Her online presence reflects a shift toward stability and self-empowerment, even as she continues to be tied to a life once marked by high-profile relationships and emotional trials.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Does Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. have kids?

The couple shares two children together, a daughter named Julia and a son named Julito. Along with Frida’s daughter from her late partner, the three children are often seen enjoying family vacations and public outings together. Just three weeks ago, the entire family was spotted at the Club World Cup 2025, happily posing for photos. Frida was also seen proudly attending an International Day program, where their young son and daughter performed, joyfully representing Mexico.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Munoz (@fridamuro) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Frida Muñoz, who currently has 83K followers on Instagram, frequently shares pictures with all three children, capturing their day-to-day moments. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. also occasionally posts photos with his kids, reflecting a more grounded family life. Recently, Frida showed her support for her husband’s upcoming bout against Jake Paul by sharing the fight poster on her Instagram story. With both Frida and Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. expected to be ringside at the Honda Center in Anaheim, one can’t help but wonder: can Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. finally break free from his past and deliver a defining victory tonight?