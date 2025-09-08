Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. Finds Perfect Way to Deal With ‘All Bad Things’ Amid Son’s Legal Troubles

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has found himself caught in a storm of legal and personal turmoil. The 39-year-old son of Mexican boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. was first arrested in the United States by ICE agents for overstaying his visa before being swiftly deported to Mexico. His troubles escalated almost immediately upon arrival, as Mexican authorities took him into custody on charges of alleged organized crime and arms trafficking.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Chavez Jr. was transferred to a maximum-security prison but was later released on bail while awaiting trial. A judge has ordered a three-month investigation into the allegations, with the next hearing scheduled for November. However, the Mexican Attorney General’s Office has appealed his release, pushing the case to a Collegiate Court for review. As Chavez Jr.’s legal battle intensifies, his father appears to be coping with the mounting pressure the only way he knows—by channeling his energy into training.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. has the best medicine

On Sunday, Chavez Sr. shared a clip on Instagram, showing the 63-year-old in a UFC Performance Institute, likely in Mexico, hitting the heavy bags to blow off some steam. He captioned the post, reflecting, “Today I went to training like every day.” Chavez Sr. has known boxing his whole life and has trained to hone his craft. He added, “I keep saying that exercise is the best medicine for all bad things, of the mind and physical.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julio Cesar Chavez Gonzalez (@jcchavez115) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sharing “greetings and blessings” with his followers, he even asked his fans about Saturday night’s blockbuster fights between Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Regardless, the post attracted a lot of eyes from his peers and fans alike. Fernando Vargas Jr., who will feature on the undercard of Canelo-Crawford against Ireland’s Callum Walsh, and Regis Prograis commented on the post to honor the legendary boxer, writing, “Legend.”

Regardless, training appears to be a therapeutic escape for the entire family, as Chavez Jr. took a similar approach.

AD

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. returned to training after his release from prison

Just two days after his release from prison, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. returned to the boxing gym, surprising fans online. Coliseo Boxing Club by Gallo Estrada, where Chavez Jr. trains, shared a clip of Chavez Jr. at the gym with the caption, “Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. resumed his training at Coliseo Boxing Club by Gallo Estrada.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Footage from the session showed Chavez Jr. in a black T-shirt, blue sweatpants, and sand-colored boots, looking noticeably leaner than in his last fight against Jake Paul. The gym later shared another clip, where Chavez Jr. reunited with his father. They captioned the post, “This was the emotional reunion between father and son, Julio César Chávez and Julio Cèsar Chavez Jr.”

Having said that, it appears boxing is not just a sport for the Chavez family. Instead, it is a therapeutic escape, which helps them cope with the challenges of life. What did you think about Chavez Sr.’s moves?