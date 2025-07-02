Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. Sums Up Feelings Toward His Son After Jake Paul Loss

Former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fought former UFC champion Anderson Silva back in June 2021. On paper, he should have won the fight because of his extensive experience in the ring, but Silva secured a split decision win. Although Chavez Jr. bounced back with a win over David Zegarra later that same year, the problems had just begun. The now-39-year-old didn’t appear in the ring for the next three years. During this time, he faced legal issues, mental health challenges, and struggled with substance abuse amid an extended bout of inactivity. Despite that, he returned in July 2024 against former MMA fighter Uriah Hall.

Though he had won the fight, his lack of discipline and conditioning were evident, as he gassed out in the six-round fight. So, when the Jake Paul fight was announced, no one expected much from the former champion, whose best days were clearly behind him. And that’s exactly what happened on the night of June 28th in California, Chavez Jr. couldn’t do anything in the first eight rounds. Although he dominated the championship rounds, it wasn’t enough to get his hand raised after the final bell. Jake Paul easily won the fight via unanimous decision. Now, Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. has reflected on his son’s performance.

While appearing in an interview with Fight Hub TV, Chavez Jr. recollected what his father told him after the fight. “Feel proud of yourself about your fight,” Chavez Jr. quoted his father saying. “Everybody’s happy. You needed to throw more punches; you looked a lot better than before. It’s because you are clean and you trained better. Feel proud of yourself.” In contrast, when the fight was unfolding on Saturday night, Chavez Sr. had to urge his son to fight back in the start and mid rounds, as Chavez Jr. continued to absorb jabs from Paul.

Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. – Premiere Boxing Championship ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. exchange punches during their cruiserweight bout at Honda Center in Anaheim, California on June 28, 2025.

It’s unclear where Chavez Jr.’s boxing career will take him from here, but he has called for future bouts against Tommy Fury. Jake Paul, on the other hand, has been ranked 14th on the WBA cruiserweight rankings after the win. Now, he can vie for a title shot by fighting WBO and WBA cruiserweight champion Gilberto Ramirez, which he has been talking about since before the Chavez Jr. fight began. However, it’s yet to be seen whether Paul actually goes through on his claim.

Coming back to Chavez Jr., calls for his retirement have started coming in.

Shane Mosley asks Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. to hang up the gloves after the Jake Paul fight

Boxing Hall of Famer Shane Mosley is not one to hold back his punches, and unlike Chavez Jr. in the first few rounds of the Paul fight, Mosley came out swinging. Having endured the painful 10-round fight, the 53-year-old expressed his frustration during an interview with Fight Hub TV. “He didn’t throw any punches until the third or fourth round or something, he was just kind of walking forward. I don’t know what he was doing; it was weird,” Mosley said.

As for Chavez Jr.’s legacy, Mosley was pretty clear that the Jake Paul fight was the end of the line. “Chavez Jr. needs to retire. If you can’t throw any punches in two, three, four rounds, what are we doing? You’re just living off your father’s name,” he added. “You had success when you threw some punches. It’s the weirdest thing ever.”

That being said, it appears Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. has come to terms with the performance his son put forth against Jake Paul. However, the rest of the world doesn’t seem to be in the mood to give Chavez Jr. a pass. What do you make of the fight?