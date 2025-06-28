Jutta Leerdam Net Worth 2025: How Rich Is Jake Paul’s Olympian Girlfriend?

Jake Paul has cemented himself as a household name in the boxing world, thanks to his headline-grabbing bouts against MMA icons and boxers. Once dismissed as a controversial YouTuber, Paul hasn’t entirely escaped the drama, but he has achieved remarkable success in an impressively short time. And his rise hasn’t been a solo journey; by his side through it all has been his Dutch speedskating champion fiancée, Jutta Leerdam.

The celebrity couple recently got engaged on March 21, 2025, and are now on the verge of beginning a new chapter together. While Jake Paul’s success—and his reported $80 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth—is widely known, less is publicly understood about Jutta Leerdam’s own financial standing. If you’re curious about how much Leerdam is worth, here’s everything you need to know.

Jutta Leerdam’s 2025 net worth

Dutch speed skating sensation Jutta Leerdam continues to thrive on and off the ice with her estimated net worth of $5 million in 2025, per multiple sources. At a mere 26, Leerdam has accomplished more than most by building an impressive career, with multiple world championship titles and an Olympic silver medal in women’s team sprint at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Born on December 30th, 1996, in ‘s-Gravenzande, Netherlands, Leerdam rose to speed skating stardom thanks to her natural talent and dedication. She started her journey at the age of 11, and later excelled as a junior, winning the 2017 World Junior Championships in the 500m and 1000m. Transitioning to the next phase in life, she joined Team Jumbo-Visma as a senior and refined her explosive sprinting style.

Her career breakthrough came in 2020 when she won the World Single Distances 500m gold and 1000m bronze, followed by the 2023 World Sprint Championships title. She also secured European Sprint titles (2020, 2022) and multiple World Cup medals. Despite a fourth-place finish in the 1000m at the 2022 Olympics, her resilience and training have positioned her as a favorite for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Jutta Leerdam’s earnings, endorsements, businesses, and more

Leerdam commands a powerful presence on social media, which is reflected in her 5 million Instagram followers and her growing grip in the fashion and lifestyle world. She frequently collaborates with international brands, leveraging her athletic success and model-like presence to secure high-value endorsements. Leerdam’s relationship with Paul has especially amplified her public portfolio.

The couple is often seen together at Paul’s boxing events and on each other’s social media accounts, boosting crossover appeal and expanding their individual brands. Leerdam has also hinted at business ambitions beyond skating, with a strong personal brand that could expand into fashion or fitness ventures in the future. Her recent wax figure at Madame Tussauds Amsterdam further reflects her global appeal and commercial value.

That being said, it appears Jutta Leerdam might not have the sort of wealth that Jake Paul has. But with her ambitions and growing popularity, Leerdam is well on her way to bigger things. What do you make of her financial standing?