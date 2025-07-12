Katie Taylor Gives Big Update on Retirement Plans After Edging Out Amanda Serrano

Undisputed super lightweight champion Katie Taylor proved for the third time that she is the better boxer. If by some miracle, you missed the blockbuster trilogy between Taylor and Amanda Serrano, the Irish female boxing icon just defeated Serrano via majority decision at Madison Square Garden, New York. And now, she has shared a major update about her future in the sport.

The bout itself mirrored their prior two razor-thin encounters, where Taylor had defeated Serrano via split decision the first time in 2022 at the same venue, a unanimous decision the second time last year at the AT&T Stadium, Arlington, and now a majority decision. The judges scored the fight 97-93 and 97-93 in Taylor’s favor, while one judge saw the fight as a draw with 95-95. But the question remains—what’s the major update from Taylor?

After completing their famous trilogy on Friday night, which lived up to the excitement built from their rivalry over the years, ‘The Bray Bomber’ took to the mic and would not commit to stepping into the ring again. “I don’t know, but I won’t fight Amanda Serrano again. She punches too hard,” Taylor said when asked whether she would continue fighting after this bout. Notably, if this is her last appearance inside the ring, she doesn’t have a shortage of accomplishments.

The 39-year-old has had a successful boxing career spanning nearly nine years, where she racked up an impressive record of 25-1-O. Taylor became the undisputed lightweight champion back in 2019 after defeating Delfine Persoon, before moving up in weight. While her welcome in the division didn’t go so well, as she suffered her first career loss at the hands of Chantelle Cameron in 2023, she quickly bounced back with a win over Cameron in their rematch the same year, becoming the undisputed super lightweight champion.

She also won an Olympic gold medal in the lightweight division back during the 2012 London Olympics, representing her country of Ireland. Besides that, the 39-year-old has collected plenty of silverware in international and continental competitions. Regardless, the significance of the occasion wasn’t lost on Taylor, who headlined an all-female card with 17 titles on the line among five world title fights.

Katie Taylor thanks Amanda Serrano

Taylor may have emerged victorious in all three fights against Serrano, but she was quick to acknowledge that the historic rivalry wouldn’t have been possible without her opponent. “I want to thank Amanda Serrano, too. What an amazing fighter. We made history three times,” Taylor said after the bout. “We are history makers. Amanda fought very well, it is always a very close contest between us so it can be hard to tell through each round, but I just thank God that my hand was raised and I made it 3-0.”

Reflecting on her performance, Taylor explained that her goal was to fight with precision and control. “Thankfully, I was able to execute the game plan very well, move my feet, that is what I was trying to do,” she added. “I just have a huge respect for Amanda. What a warrior, thank you so much.” Serrano’s significance in the trilogy can’t be overstated.

Their first clash made history as the first time two women headlined a fight card at the legendary Madison Square Garden. The rematch broke records again, becoming the most-watched women’s sporting event in U.S. history. And the trilogy capped it all off with another milestone—a spotlight on an all-female card, further cementing their place in boxing history.

It appears Katie Taylor may potentially hang up her gloves after this fight. However, with the career she had, she will always be remembered as one of the best to ever do it. What did you think about their three exciting bouts?