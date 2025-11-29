Katie Taylor Makes Brutally Honest Confession About Her Love Life After Getting Married

“I wouldn’t say I have anything left to prove. I’m going to sit back, relax. I will make a decision on whether I will fight again in the future.” That’s what undisputed super lightweight champion Katie Taylor said after her trilogy bout with Amanda Serrano in July. At 39, the prospect of her retirement felt more than reasonable, given everything she’s achieved. A former Olympic gold medalist and an undisputed champion in two weight classes, Taylor had seemingly conquered every challenge in boxing. But what about outside the ring?

So what else was left for her to pursue? Love. Katie Taylor has always kept her personal life a closely guarded secret, leaving fans with little insight into her relationships. That changed earlier this year when she visited her homeland in Co Wicklow alongside her new husband, American real estate agent Sean McCavanagh. But her path to finding love at her point in life wasn’t easy, as Taylor appeared on RTE’s Late Late Show, where she made a brutally honest confession about her love life.

Katie Taylor reveals first wedding picture

As Taylor’s wedding photo was shown on the broadcast, the studio erupted in applause. “That is on the day,” she told host Patrick Kielty. “It’s definitely been a lovely and unexpected season for me.” Yet amid all the joy and celebration, Taylor also shared a difficult truth with the public about her love life. “I think since I was a teenager, I have been so focused on boxing [that] I had very little room for relationships and, honestly, even the thought of a relationship was out of the way for me.”

Love may have arrived later in her life, but Taylor is grateful it finally found her. “It’s so lovely that love snuck up on the later stages of my career. Myself and my husband Sean—we have a lovely, quiet life in Connecticut. We’re very happy, thank God,” she said. She then proudly showed her wedding ring to the audience and spoke about her husband’s first trip to Wicklow in September. “He loved it. His name is Sean ­McCavanagh, so he is very, very Irish himself,” she laughed. “He thinks he’s Irish. You know, one of those Irish Americans.”

Taylor isn’t just newly married—she has also stepped into the role of stepmother to McCavanagh’s five children, aged 11 to 23, from his previous marriage to Alicia, who passed away in October 2023. Taylor and McCavanagh reportedly met for the first time when the real estate agent helped her buy a five-bedroom apartment in December 2023. While she is enjoying her life in the United States, her visit to her homeland has been a pleasant change in her life, which couldn’t have come sooner.

Sitting in the studio, Taylor shared how meaningful it felt to be back home. “It’s great to be back. I think I only get home like maybe two or three times per year at this stage,” she added during the interview. “So, it’s always great to be back—there’s no place like home. I’m just trying to catch up with family and just see everyone, but it’s amazing to be here.” While in Ireland, it also appears to have brought back some of her memories of the past, of a time when she was just starting her career.

‘The Bray bomber’ opens up about her father, Pete Taylor

Katie Taylor has spoken candidly about her father, Pete Taylor, reflecting on their complicated past and heartfelt reconciliation. Pete, a former amateur light-heavyweight champion, trained her for much of her career, but after a falling out, he spent nine years watching from afar. Looking back, Taylor admitted, “I think there’s a lot going on with family life, and that’s family—there’s both complicated and beautiful at the same time.”

“There were definitely moments along the way where I missed my dad, I missed having him in the corner,” she added during the interview. Despite stepping away from him as a coach, their bond endured. “He never stopped being my dad… I think my trust in him as a coach is second to none,” she said. Having him join her in Connecticut for the Amanda Serrano camp was “a full-circle moment… so special to have him there,” she added.

Even though Katie Taylor hasn’t officially announced her retirement from boxing, it appears the 39-year-old is comfortably settling down for a calmer life. What did you make of her confession?