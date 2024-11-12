Katie Taylor Net Worth: Is She Earning $6 Million in Fight Purse for Amanda Serrano Rematch?

Women’s Undisputed super lightweight champion Katie Taylor is headed into the biggest fight of her career on Saturday night. Her opponent is a vanquished rival risen from the ashes with vengeance on her mind—former undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano. With the duo ready to bang fists on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight, only one will walk away with the ultimate prize.

The last time these two behemoths of women’s boxing were in the ring together, it proved to be an utter slugfest. However, the Irish-born fighter managed to tip the balance in her favor, as she got her hand raised after the final bell, making their rematch the hottest women’s bout in boxing at the moment. On top of that, Taylor is on track to break women’s boxing records by pocketing the biggest purse ever, surpassing some big names along the way. But is that true? Let’s find out the details!

What is Katie Taylor’s net worth?

According to multiple sources, Katie Taylor’s current net worth is estimated at approximately $3 million. At 38, the Irish boxing icon has built a solid income foundation from her celebrated boxing career, complemented by a range of sponsorship deals, endorsements, and strategic investments that have substantially enhanced her wealth.

Among her notable partnerships, Taylor recently appeared in the Undisputed video game, expanding her presence in the sports entertainment industry. Additionally, she endorses TIDL, a provider of pain relief solutions, along with brands such as Gymshark, Leone Sport, Toyota, Sky, Adidas, Lucozade Sport, Aramark, and Its4women.ie car insurance.

These high-profile sponsorships have contributed significantly to her portfolio, making endorsement deals a key element of her overall earnings. However, Taylor is set to receive her biggest paycheck yet from her upcoming bout against Amanda Serrano.

What is Katie Taylor’s purse for the Amanda Serrano rematch?

Katie Taylor is set to make a groundbreaking $6.1 million for her rematch with Amanda Serrano on November 15th, marking the biggest fight purse in the history of women’s boxing. AT&T Stadium, where the battle will go down is said to have 80,000 seating capacity and the fight will be broadcast live on video streaming giant Netflix.

This means, besides the $6.1 million purse, the Irish boxer will get a fat paycheck through her share of the pay-per-view sale and gate revenue. When Taylor and Serrano met last time, it was branded as the “greatest women’s fight of all time.” To top it off, their first fight made history at the Madison Square Garden, drawing 20,000 fans and 1.5 million PPV buys.

With the pre-existing hype coupled with the Paul vs. Tyson fight, the event is expected to break the previous records, meaning Taylor will receive a much bigger paycheck than ever before. However, what makes Taylor’s purse even bigger is that she will surpass even Claressa Shields, whose biggest paycheck was only $1 million.

The fight will usher in a new era for women’s boxing that makes the same cash as most male boxers, inspiring prospects today to achieve even bigger milestones. Still, it’s worth mentioning that Serrano has claimed she will be the one making the lion’s share because of the way their fight contract is set up.

Katie Taylor’s fight purse history

Katie Taylor’s journey to a $6 million payday has been marked by several thrilling bouts. In her initial fight against Chantelle Cameron, which Taylor lost by majority decision, she earned between $1 million and $3 million. Although the figures for her rematch with Cameron, which she won, are not publicly disclosed, it’s reasonable to assume her earnings fell within a similar range.

Taylor’s first fight against Amanda Serrano saw her reportedly walk away with $1 million. In her bout against Firuza Sharipova, she earned approximately $500,000, while her fight against Jennifer Han netted her $750,000. Don’t forget, in her match against Miriam Gutierrez, Taylor earned around €1.5 million (approximately $1.6 million).

It appears Katie Taylor is headed for another big payday with Amanda Serrano. If she manages to pull off a win here, an even bigger purse in future fights isn’t farfetched. Regardless, by the end of the fight, Taylor’s net worth will definitely go sky-high. What do you think of Taylor’s $6 million purse?