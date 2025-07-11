Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Height, Reach, Weight, and Knockout Ratio

Amanda Serrano left AT&T Stadium in Arlington last year feeling dejected and deeply disappointed. She believed she had done enough to earn a victory over Katie Taylor and was frustrated by what she saw as questionable officiating. “I knew the judges would be shady… She headbutts in every fight, she does it in other fights,” Serrano said afterward. “I didn’t agree with the point deduction; sometimes it just gets rough in there.” Now, after two losses to ‘The Bray Bomber’, she’s been granted a last chance at redemption: to settle the score and finally defeat the Irish champion while claiming the undisputed super lightweight crown. But will the third time be the charm?

Fans will find out when two of women’s boxing’s biggest stars will collide in just a few hours at Madison Square Garden in New York. The high-stakes showdown will be streamed live on Netflix at 8 PM ET, 5 PM PT, with Taylor’s undisputed super lightweight title on the line. Making the event even more historic, the main event will headline boxing’s first-ever all-women’s card, with seven additional undercard bouts and five of them being world title fights. But before the fists fly, let’s take a closer look at how Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor match up ahead of the trilogy bout.

Predicting Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3: Who has better stats and record?

Serrano, 36, a classic pressure fighter, is aggressive, unyielding, and her ability to sustain relentless forward momentum throughout a fight has built her a formidable record of 47-3-1, with 31 knockouts. The Puerto Rican’s exceptional power, showcased by a 65.96% KO ratio, truly distinguishes the unified featherweight champion. Armed with experience and devastating stopping ability, The Real Deal remains a formidable threat in any matchup.

Katie Taylor, 39, on the other hand, is the older of the two, yet has had fewer professional bouts. Oh, but don’t let the 25 fight record fool you. She is, in all likelihood, one of the most decorated amateur boxers ever, with an Olympic gold medal, five consecutive world championship golds, and six European championship golds. Her dazzling speed, footwork, and technical brilliance continue to captivate fans and analysts. Taylor’s disciplined, strategic approach consistently outmaneuvers opponents, as shown in her 24-1 record with 6 knockouts and a 25% KO ratio. On paper, Serrano may hold advantages, but Taylor has won against her twice already. That should tell you who Katie Taylor is. Will history repeat? Perhaps, or perhaps not. This time, a subtle shift could change everything.

Taylor vs. Serrano: height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Starting with the physical stats, Amanda Serrano holds a slight height advantage, standing at 5′5½″ (166 cm), compared to Katie Taylor’s 5′ 5″ (165 cm). However, Taylor edges ahead in reach, measuring 66″ (168 cm) to Serrano’s 65½″ (166 cm). The notable change this time around? Amanda Serrano is coming in bulkier. The official weigh-in is complete, with Amanda Serrano coming in at a solid 136 lbs, while her opponent tipped the scale at 135¾ lbs.

As for the odds, Amanda Serrano enters the trilogy bout as the favorite. The moneyline currently lists her at -185, while Taylor sits at +150. Knockout odds lean heavily in Serrano’s favor as well, with +600 compared to Taylor’s distant +2200. When it comes to a decision win, Serrano is again favored at -110, while Taylor is listed at +170. The total rounds are set at 8.5, with the over heavily favored at -1100 and the under at +550, suggesting most expect this fight to go the distance.

That said, their previous two fights were razor-thin affairs, and both could have gone either way. Statistically, Amanda Serrano landed more total punches and power punches across both bouts, and her 31 career knockouts show she packs the heavier hands. She’s also three years younger than Taylor, which could play a role in the grueling championship rounds. Fueled by unfinished business and a physical edge, we believe that Amanda Serrano might finally close the trilogy, likely by unanimous or split decision. But what about you? Who do you see having her hand raised this time?