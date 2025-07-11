Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 Ring Girls: Meet Lexi Williams, Virginia Sanhouse and Other MVP Models

Jake Paul and MVP are leaving no stone unturned to make Amanda Serrano vs Katie Taylor 3 a spectacle. This clash, potentially the most significant in women’s boxing, headlines a groundbreaking all-female card at the legendary Madison Square Garden. With global access via Netflix, the stakes couldn’t be bigger.

Amidst the chaos, the attention will also fall on the ring girls, a longstanding tradition in combat sports. They offer a momentary break from brutality and sometimes steal the spotlight themselves. Last year, Sydney Thomas became an overnight sensation during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson event. So, on July 11th, new and returning ring girls will have the chance to make waves. Interestingly, we have some familiar faces gracing the lineup once again.

Meet Lexi Williams: MVP Model & Instagram Star

Like Sydney Thomas, Lexi Williams was also part of the Paul vs Tyson event in September 2024. Coincidentally, she presented the Amanda Serrano vs Katie Taylor rematch co-headliner on that card. Now, she could once again share the spotlight with the same pair, this time as the headliner. Hailing from Franklin, Tennessee, the 31-year-old is one of the most sought-after models in the country. She has been a constant feature for MVP and has worked with brands like Fashion Nova and Bikini Crush Swimwear.

Williams made her Instagram debut in March 2011 and has been gradually building up her portfolio. The Franklin native graduated with a Bachelor’s degree last year and has 1.6 million followers on Instagram currently. She wants to keep growing in the modeling industry, eventually starting her own fashion line in the near future.

Like a true MVP, Williams uses her reach to promote wellness with her modeling, traveling, and fitness content on social media. She has the capability of stealing the spotlight, and as a growing influencer, the July 11th event can do wonders for her career.

All about Virginia Sanhouse, Raphaela Milagres, and other ring girls

Virginia Sanhouse, the 25-year-old Venezuelan model, is also a familiar face that the fans will recognize from last month’s Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. event. With over 2.4 million followers on Instagram and 5 million followers on TikTok, Sanhouse caught the eye of MVP, who immediately brought her to the roster due to her growing digital footprint.

The Amanda Serrano-Katie Taylor III, ring girls lineup also includes Kourtney Kellar Hartenstein. While being married to NBA player Isaiah Hartenstein, the 34-year-old Texan has carved her own path and has been a constant part of MVP events. With her background in broadcast journalism, she brings a unique combination of glamour and media-savvy to this team.

Raphaela Milagres, a professional IFBB Bikini Pro and fitness competitor who made her mark at the 2018 Ms. Olympia, will also be a part of this lineup. With her professional experience, Milagres is a perfect fit for MVP’s elite-level presentation.

The event also features Delia Sylvain, an up-and-coming 26-year-old Mexican-American model, who has become the star of this promotion very quickly. Then there is Marissa Ayers, one of the newest faces on MVP’s growing roster. A former gymnast and University of Alabama student, the 22-year-old already has almost half a million followers on Instagram and has a bright future ahead of her.

That said, Amanda Serrano vs Katie Taylor 3 is all set to become an unforgettable experience. While the focus will be on the brutal action, any of these ring girls can steal the spotlight with their poise and glamour. What do you think?