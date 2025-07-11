Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano Walkout Songs: List of Ring Walk Music Alycia Baumgardner and Undercard Boxers Have Used Before

A powerful ring walk is the perfect way to judge a boxer’s mindset before the fight. Their demeanor, confidence, and choice of music not only unsettle opponents but also establish the perfect atmosphere for the showdown. For some, it is an extension of their self-beliefs. And when the clash is for the undisputed crown, the ring walk becomes just as important as the preparation. So, the question arises: Which song will Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor pick for their trilogy bout in MSG?

However, the two headliners are not the only ones with all eyes on them. The entire world will tune in to every fighter at this groundbreaking all-female boxing event. So, come July 11th, when these women will etch their names in history, they would love to do that with unforgettable, show-stopping ring walks.

Currently, the ring walk music for Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor III at the MSG event remains a mystery. However, we have rounded up a playlist of their past ring-walk anthems to make an educated guess regarding what will be blasting through ‘The Garden’s’ speakers.

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano: Ring Walk Songs

It is no secret that ‘The Bray Bomber’ is a devoted Christian whose faith anchors her under the immense pressure of representing her nation for more than a decade now. Back in 2021, she confessed, “I actually don’t know how people get through difficult moments without God in their life. That’s my anchor, my rock, and there are definitely times I cling onto the word of God.”

Taylor is a huge believer in sharing the word of God through her ring-walk anthems, consistently choosing songs that represent her faith. In 2022, for her first bout against Serrano, she walked out to “Awake My Soul” by Hillsong Worship. Later in 2023, in arguably her toughest title defense against Chantelle Cameron, she used “Raise a Hallelujah” by Bethel Music to sway the Dublin crowd. Her other favorites are “LION” by Elevation Worship and “Ringwalk” by Burnchurch. So, for the July 11th event, we can expect Katie Taylor to enter on another inspirational Christian worship anthem.

On the other hand, Amanda Serrano often uses high-energy tracks to hype up the crowd. For her 2022 Taylor clash, she walked out to “Pepas” by Farruko. A few months later, she successfully defended her undisputed featherweight title against Erika Cruz, and she did it in style. Walking out to “City of Gods” by Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys, ‘The Real Deal’ enchanted the crowd with her swagger. So, expect to see Serrano strutting to a high-energy track, unfazed, as she steps into what could be the most pivotal fight of her career.

Chantelle Cameron, Alycia Baumgardner, and Undercard: Ring Walk Music

Other than Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, the card will feature another undisputed champion. Alycia Baumgardner, MVP’s prized acquisition, will defend her undisputed super featherweight crown against Jennifer Miranda. Miranda has a mammoth task ahead of her to topple ‘The Bomb’, who will create pressure from the moment she enters.

There is no better sight in boxing than seeing Alycia Baumgardner grooving to her own music. The 31-year-old is box-office, and she proves that with her electrifying walkouts all the time. In 2022, she enchanted the O2 Arena in London against Mikaela Mayer by using “Tomorrow 2” by Cardi B and GloRilla, while dancing to the lyrics. A few months later, she created another spectacle when she walked out to two songs: Jay-Z and Kanye West‘s “N—– in Paris” and Trill Family, Boosie Badazz & Webbie‘s “Wipe Me Down” (feat. Foxx).

And finally, her masterpiece came during her revenge fight against Christina Linardatou, where she initially walked out to “I Get Money” by 50 Cent before American rapper Sada Baby accompanied her to the ring while singing “P— Named Drip Dat.” So, if you want to pick only one entrance ahead of July 11th, you can blindly bet on Alycia Baumgardner to put on a show.

Then comes the former undisputed super lightweight Chantelle Cameron. The 34-year-old veteran has been in the process of rebuilding herself after a tough loss to Katie Taylor last year, where she entered to “Dark” by Li‑Likeisaid. ‘Il Capo’ would love to get back to the top. A fight against Jessica Camara for the interim WBC title seems like the perfect first step.

Another fighter who will have everyone’s attention is Savannah Marshall. The Hartlepool native will face Shadasia Green for the unified super middleweight title. Known for her quiet, intimidating presence, ‘The Silent Assassin’ lets her walkout music speak the loudest. Typically walking out to soulful gospel tunes, Marshall chose Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” for her MMA debut last year. Now, coming back to boxing for the first time since, she’s likely to select a track with a similar vibe.

While the walkout songs of other fighters remain unlisted, they’re expected to select equally uplifting and energizing tracks. With this being the most significant event of their careers, they’ll pull out all the stops to make a lasting impression on the audience.

Whose ring walk are you looking forward to most? Let us know your thoughts down below.