Keith Thurman Issues Health Update Amid Medical Suspension After Sebastian Fundora Loss

The best days are clearly behind Keith Thurman. The man once gave Manny Pacquiao a run for his money. But last month, ‘One Time’ couldn’t have saved himself from a beating even if he had a gun to his head. The former welterweight champion faced WBC super welterweight champion Sebastian Fundora in a title fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

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Even though Sebastian Fundora confessed he looked up to Thurman as a child, he bloodied and battered the Clearwater, Florida native across six rounds before mercifully ending the fight via sixth-round technical knockout. Now, the 37-year-old has hopped on social media to break his silence and share an update regarding his horrific injuries.

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“Happy Easter, everybody… Hope you guys have many blessings,” Thurman said in an Instagram post. “With the people, the people you love in life… We[‘re] in Bel-Air, baby… Miss Daphne’s house, baby… Your boy Thurman’s healing up quick. All superficial little bumps and bruises. Nothing special. The stitches got out, but they messed up on it. So, we gotta keep this on for another week.

“I’m feeling good. I’m ready to hit the gym. But I’m not allowed to be back on a little suspension. But we’ll be back soon. Love y’all, man. Love all the support. It’s your man, One Time. We’re gonna keep rocking.”

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Keith Thurman has been suspended by the Nevada Athletic Commission until May 13. Notably, such suspensions are standard practice in boxing and serve as a mandatory, proactive safety measure. They are designed to give fighters adequate time to recover from potential injuries, including concussions or other damage sustained during a bout.

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These suspensions require a boxer to obtain medical clearance before returning to competition. The goal is to prevent fighters from stepping back into the ring too soon, thereby reducing the risk of further or more serious injury.

Despite suffering horrible injuries in the fight, though, Thurman felt he could have gone more rounds.

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Keith Thurman lashes out at the referee for stopping the Sebastian Fundora fight

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, Thurman argued he was still competitive and capable of turning the bout around.

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“Whoever the f-ck that referee was, don’t hire him for main event s—t ever again,” Thurman said.

He emphasized that he was never dropped and was simply “getting caught on the back end of punches,” insisting he remained in control enough to continue.

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Referencing battles like Erik Morales vs. Marcos Maidana, Thurman pointed out that fighters have endured worse injuries without fights being stopped.

“The fight was getting fun… we were just getting into the grind,” he added.

Thurman believes just “four more minutes” could have changed everything, claiming he was waiting for Fundora to make a mistake he could capitalize on.

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However, this might have been Thurman’s bruised ego talking. If referee Thomas Taylor had not stopped the fight, maybe Thurman could have turned things around, but he could have also been in the hospital, lying on a bed, unconscious. The sport is no stranger to tragedies—the referee may have very well prevented Thurman from turning into one.

In the end, though, Keith Thurman doesn’t appear to be disheartened by his loss, promising to return once again. But you have to imagine, at the age of 37, ‘One Time’ Thurman may not have many years left in the sport. Do you agree?