Kelvin Davis vs. Nahir Albright Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Height, Reach, Weight, and Knockout Ratio

Kelvin ‘Night Night’ Davis is on a mission for family redemption as he prepares to face the slick and seasoned Nahir ‘Woo’ Albright in a 10-round junior welterweight showdown on Saturday, June 7. Fighting in front of his hometown crowd at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, and with the spotlight also shining on his younger brother Keyshawn Davis, who headlines the card defending his WBO lightweight title against Edwin De Los Santos, Kelvin Davis is determined to defend not just his undefeated record, but his family’s name.

Albright, who went the distance with Keyshawn Davis during his last fight in October 2023 before the bout was controversially ruled a no-contest after “The Businessman” tested positive for ma—–na, now finds himself across the ring from another Davis, and this one’s out for payback. “Albright is a good opponent for this point in my career, but he can’t hang with us,” Kelvin said with fire. “He thinks he accomplished something with Keyshawn by taking him 10 rounds, but I’m here to show him he can’t play with the Davis name.” With pride, skill, and family legacy on the line, this fight promises more than just a win, it’s personal. Now, as Kelvin Davis and Nahir Albright prepare to square off, let’s break down who has the edge in this intriguing clash.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kelvin Davis vs. Nahir Albright: Who has better stats and record?

Let’s start with Kelvin Davis. With 38 amateur bouts and 25 wins under his belt, Kelvin Davis turned pro in 2020 and has since crafted an impressive 15-0 record. Eight of those victories came by knockout, giving him a KO rate of 53.33%. Kelvin Davis has been consistently active, sharpening his skills year after year. In his last five fights, he’s delivered two early finishes via KO and TKO, with the remaining three wins coming by unanimous decision. Most recently, in March, he stopped Jose Marruffo in the fourth round at the Orange Show Events Center in San Bernardino, proving once again that his power is very real.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Top Rank Boxing (@toprank) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, on the flip side, Nahir ‘Woo’ Albright may have had a shorter amateur career (just seven fights with four wins), but he turned pro much earlier, back in 2016, and has the edge in professional experience. He’s gone 99 rounds over 19 fights, holding a 16-2 record with seven wins by knockout, making for a 43.75% KO ratio. But Albright hasn’t stepped into the ring at all in 2024. In his last five outings, he’s seen mixed results: one win by RTD, one loss by UD, another win by UD, a narrow SD win, and a no-contest following his fight with Keyshawn Davis due to a post-fight marij—a test. Statistically, Kelvin Davis seems to have the upper hand, but numbers don’t always tell the full story. So let’s dive into the other factors that could shift momentum and predict who truly has the edge.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kelvin Davis vs. Nahir Albright height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Starting with physical stats, Kelvin Davis stands tall at 6’1″ (185 cm), giving him a noticeable height advantage over Nahir Albright, who measures 5’8″ (173 cm). Kelvin Davis also boasts a longer reach, 74″ (188 cm), compared to Albright’s 70.5″ (179 cm). On top of that, the Long Island native fights southpaw, while the Nahir Albright sticks to the orthodox stance, adding an interesting stylistic contrast. Moving to weight, although the official weigh-in hasn’t happened yet, the last time they stepped on the scales, Kelvin Davis came in at 147 lbs, while the Philadelphia native weighed 135 lbs, giving the 28-year-old Kelvin Davis a slight edge in size and strength going into the bout.

In the end, when it comes to betting odds, Kelvin Davis is favored, listed at -188, while Nahir Albright sits at +165. A draw is considered highly unlikely, with odds set at +1600. These numbers suggest that the betting market leans toward Kelvin Davis, but in a fight, anything can happen. So, based on the information provided, Kelvin “Night Night” Davis appears to have the clear advantage heading into this fight, and one can expect Kelvin Davis to either outbox Nahir Albright over the distance or score a late stoppage, most probably a decision or TKO win. But who do you think wins the fight?