Keon Davis’ 2 Word Response Sums Up His Feelings After Keyshawn Davis Controversy

It was a huge letdown when a bout so highly anticipated fell apart after Keyshawn Davis missed weight by a shocking 4.3 lbs, well over the 135-pound lightweight limit. ‘The Businessman’ was set to defend his WBO title for the first time in front of a hometown Norfolk crowd against Edwin De Los Santos, but instead, the fight was scrapped, he lost his payday, and even worse, the WBO stripped him of his title. Though there were last-ditch efforts to save the matchup, raising the weight limit and offering De Los Santos extra money, the two camps couldn’t come to an agreement. And now, Keyshawn Davis is facing heavy backlash, and the criticism has reached a point where even his own family is struggling to bear it.

Meanwhile, the night brought mixed emotions for the Davis clan. Kelvin Davis, despite being a heavy fan favorite, came up short against Nahir Albright. But their youngest brother, Keon Davis, delivered in spectacular fashion. The 23-year-old welterweight prospect electrified the Scope Arena crowd, dropping Michael A. Velez-Garcia twice in the second round before finishing him with a crushing body shot. Referee Bill Clancy stepped in at 2:22 of round two, as Velez couldn’t recover. With that win, the 23-year-old improved to 4-0 and gave the Norfolk crowd something to cheer about. And as for the noise surrounding Keyshawn Davis? Keon Davis only has one thing to say.

Just hours ago, boxingnbbq posted a clip of Keon Davis surrounded by a pack of reporters. When asked what message he had for those bashing his older brother, Keyshawn Davis, after the weight controversy, Keon Davis shared a two-word message. “Excuse my language, but F— them,” he shot back. The youngest of the Davis brothers made it clear he’s not tolerating any of the noise being thrown at his brother. His fierce loyalty isn’t surprising, especially given everything that’s happened, both inside and outside the ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOXINGnBBQ (@boxingnbbq)

That tension might have boiled over more after their oldest brother, Kelvin Davis, lost to Nahir Albright in a 10-round co-feature. What was supposed to be a professional night took a wild turn. According to Albright, as he was celebrating in his locker room, he was jumped by both Keyshawn Davis and Keon Davis. ESPN aired footage from a hallway near the locker rooms, where Keyshawn Davis had to be restrained by security. At one point, he even reached for his infant son’s stroller amidst the chaos. Keon Davis was also involved, and Kelvin Davis, visibly frustrated, tried to calm things down.

To make matters worse, Albright’s brother was seen yelling at police as the confrontation escalated. So, it’s no wonder Keon Davis looked ready to snap during that interview. Add to that the criticism Keyshawn Davis’ catching from a reigning cruiserweight champion over his missed weight and supposed disregard for the rules, and it’s easy to see why Keon Davis’ patience has run out.

Keyshawn Davis under fire after shocking weight miss

Jai Opetaia didn’t hold back when he weighed in on the entire controversy. Speaking to ‘Jai McAllister: BOXING & MMA’ just hours after news of the weigh-in fiasco broke, the IBF cruiserweight champion was clearly unimpressed. “I reckon that’s bulls–t, bro,” he said bluntly. “Coming in, not making weight like that, especially if the other guy’s really draining themselves and then you’re just not even taking, that’s a joke, it’s disrespectful to the sport,” he stated openly.

Even Bob Arum, Keyshawn Davis’ own promoter, seemed to agree. “You can tell if a guy is trying to make weight and just can’t,’’ Arum told veteran reporter Dan Rafael. “That wasn’t the case with Keyshawn. He never really tried to make 135. That’s my view of what happened.” In a move that highlights just how unfair the situation was, The Ring confirmed that Edwin De Los Santos will still be paid his full fight purse, reportedly around $400,000, even though the bout was canceled. It’s a rare gesture in boxing, and a clear sign of how seriously this weigh-in failure is being taken.

So now, the spotlight is firmly on Keyshawn Davis, and fans are eagerly waiting to hear what he has to say about the chaos he created. Whether it’s accountability, explanation, or defiance, some kind of response is overdue. That said, what are your thoughts on the whole Davis incident? And if he does move up in weight as he hinted, who would you like to see Keyshawn Davis face next?