Keon Davis vs. Michael A. Velez-Garcia Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Height, Reach, Weight, and Knockout Ratio

On June 7, when Keyshawn Davis will be defending his WBO lightweight title, his younger brother Keon Davis will be taking another step to make his prophecy a reality. His dream of the DB3 trio of Kelvin, Keyshawn, and Keon holding a world title simultaneously. And what better stage for the 23-year-old to make his mark than in front of his hometown Norfolk fans?

However, things won’t be easy, as in front of him stands another undefeated rising star, Michael A. Velez-Garcia. Despite entering the professional circuit a bit late, at the age of 27, Garcia has been on a roll, and a win against the youngest Davis would do wonders for his career. As these two youngsters gear up to take on each other, there is very little separating them. However, as always, let’s take an educated guess.

Predicting Keon Davis vs. Michael A. Velez-Garcia: Who has better stats and record?

In terms of stats, nothing separates the two. Let’s start with Keon Davis, who made his professional debut in November 2024. So far, the Norfolk native has a perfect 3-0 record with two of his victories coming via Knockout.

On the other hand, Michael A. Velez-Garcia has the exact same stats. A 3-0 record with two knockout victories. In fact, so far, both boxers have only fought in four-round bouts. Their upcoming fight, however, will span six rounds. The one point of difference can be their debut date, as the Boston native made his professional debut in February 2025, and the fact that both his KO victories came in the first round. On the other hand, one of Davis’ KO victories dragged on till the second round. However, that makes little to no difference.

What can actually be the differential factor is their upbringing, where very few can compete with Keon Davis. The 23-year-old grew up in a boxing family and constantly practices alongside his world champion brother. That experience does count and can give Davis an upper hand. So, Garcia would have to depend on other aspects to carve out a victory. Let’s see what he brings to this fight.

Davis vs. Garcia height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Alas, Garcia falls short here as well, and that too quite clearly. Keon Davis, coming in at 6’3 (191 cm), stands tall over the Boston native who measures at 6’0 (183 cm). While their exact reach has not been specified, given the height difference, the Norfolk native should have a decent advantage there. Regarding weight, Tapology reports Davis’s most recent weigh-in at 149.2 lbs (67.7 kg), while Garcia holds a notable edge, tipping the scales at 149.8 lbs (67.9 kg).

Will that weight difference tip the hat towards Garcia? Well, the bookmakers don’t think so. On Betfair, Keon Davis is the clear favorite with odds of 1.01, giving him approximately 99% chances of winning. On the other hand, the odds of 34.00 are giving Garcia only approximately 2.94% chances of winning.

Will he be able to trump those odds and deliver a massive upset? It seems unlikely. He might be able to withstand Keon Davis for all six rounds. However, avoiding his sharp body shot with those devastating right hands seems too big of a task at this stage.

Our Prediction: Keon Davis wins via unanimous decision.

Who do you think wins the fight? Let us know your thoughts down below.