Keyshawn Davis Abruptly Retires Despite Shakur Stevenson’s Willing Sacrifice

Keyshawn Davis has been missing from the spotlight since the disastrous early June weekend when everything went wrong. The Norfolk native was supposed to defend his WBO lightweight title for the first time against Edwin De Los Santos in his homecoming fight. However, he came in 4.3 pounds overweight, and the fight was taken off the card along with Davis’ belt. If that wasn’t enough, Davis made other bad decisions.

He and his brothers were accused of attacking Nahir Albright in the latter’s locker room the next day after Albright defeated one of Davis’ brothers. Authorities had to intervene and break up the chaos. Since then, ‘The Businessman’ broke his silence early last month, apologizing for his actions. However, he added, “I am damn-near retired, I am going to keep saying that. I don’t know when I am coming back.” So, what’s next?

Keyshawn Davis is at peace

After his initial statement about his actions in June, the Olympic silver medalist appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he revealed his struggles with making weight at lightweight. He expressed interest in moving up to super lightweight, but according to Uncrowned, he also suggested that he might take a year off before refocusing on boxing. However, those plans appear to have shifted, as he abruptly announced his retirement on Instagram earlier today, writing, “Retirement is so peaceful.”

via Imago December 8, 2022: Boxing Promoter BOB ARUM, Left and KEYSHAWN DAVIS 5-0, 4KO s speaks during a one on one press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at Madison Square Garden in New York, Davis of Norfolk, VA, will spar off against Juan Carlos Burgos, 36-6-3, 21 KO s Puebla, Mexico on Saturday December 10 during a scheduled 8 round bout for WBO Intercontinental & .USNBC Lightweight TitlesAnd NABF Welterweight title and and WBC final Eliminator

It’s worth noting that boxers often announce retirements they don’t intend to keep, using the tactic to stir media attention and boost their relevance before staging a comeback. Tyson Fury, for example, has retired and returned to the ring multiple times. Shakur Stevenson—one of Davis’ close friends—has also used this strategy, while even Floyd Mayweather, widely regarded as one of the greatest, stepped away from the sport on several occasions only to return.

That said, Keyshawn Davis’ latest retirement announcement shouldn’t be dismissed so easily as just another temporary ploy. Regardless, Shakur Stevenson has hinted that Davis may make a comeback when he claimed he is willing to make a sacrifice.

Shakur Stevenson promises to step away after beating Teofimo Lopez

Coming off his victory over William Zepeda, the WBC lightweight champion has set his sights on moving up to the super lightweight division to face Teofimo Lopez for the latter’s WBO super lightweight title. However, the Newark native has made it clear that he is not willing to fight his close friend Keyshawn Davis after he beats Lopez.

When asked about a potential showdown with his longtime friend Keyshawn Davis, Stevenson shut down the idea. “I told y’all 100 times. I’m going to keep telling y’all the same thing,” he said. “What I’m going to do, I’mma tell y’all in advance, and y’all can call it whatever y’all want. Get the title, and I’m going to vacate, and Keyshawn can get that belt. That’ll be his.”

Stevenson insisted that the super lightweight division isn’t his to rule over. “Hell no. That’s Keyshawn’s division,” he explained. “I’m a 35-pounder, bro. I’m not a 40 [pounder]. Yeah, I’m just moving… I’m barely a 35 [pounder] to be honest with y’all.”

Even though Keyshawn Davis is behaving as if he is in retirement, Shakur Stevenson clearly wants his long-time friend to come back and take over the super lightweight division. Do you think Davis’ retirement would last?