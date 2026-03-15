Keyshawn Davis Agrees to Box Jake Paul After Watching Him Spar Shakur Stevenson

Keyshawn Davis might not agree to face Andy Cruz or Shakur Stevenson, fights that fans would love to watch. But he would take on Jake Paul any day. ‘The Businessman’ joined streamer/promoter Adin Ross during the Brand Risk 013 boxing event on March 14, 2026, in Miami, where Ross asked him whether he would ever consider fighting Jake Paul.

“Hell yeah, I’ll fight Jake Paul,” Davis said confidently. “You know I was there when Shakur [Stevenson] sparred Jake Paul… Yeah, I was there.

Notably, Shakur Stevenson sparred with Jake Paul in late October last year when ‘The Problem Child’ was preparing for his canceled fight against former WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis. Stevenson later claimed Paul had decent skills for someone transitioning from YouTube to boxing. The ‘Tank’ fight didn’t end up happening, as Paul went on to lose via knockout to Anthony Joshua.

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Regardless, Keyshawn Davis, who is a close friend of Stevenson and considers him a brother, was impressed by Paul’s efforts.

“Jake Paul is serious about this s**t,” Keyshawn Davis added when asked how Paul did during the sparring session. “I ain’t gonna lie. You know, but there are levels, of course, you know what I’m saying. But just watching Jake Paul and how serious he’s really trying to hit Shakur [when] he really can’t, I’m just like, damn, alright, I respect it. I respect him.”

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Imago Boxing: Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Dec 19, 2025 Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES Jake Paul is punched by Anthony Joshua during a heavyweight boxing bout at Kayesa Center. Miami Kayesa Center Florida UNITED STATES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20251220_SNV_na2_00099

While he remains open to a fight against Paul, he has been calling out Devin Haney for a fight lately. Talks for the fight, however, don’t appear to be heading for a bout between them. Meanwhile, Davis has repeatedly refused to face Stevenson, citing their long-standing friendship. Additionally, Davis previously claimed that he had reached out with a fight offer to his career rival, Andy Cruz, but that Cruz declined.

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Cruz has since refuted those claims and even asked Keyshawn Davis to provide proof of the offer, which was never produced. Cruz, notably, defeated Davis four times during their amateur careers, including handing him a loss in the 2021 Olympic final. The Cuban is currently 6–1 as a professional boxer and suffered a majority decision defeat to Raymond Muratalla in January. Davis, meanwhile, scored a TKO victory over Jamaine Ortiz that same month.

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Paul, unlike the two, has largely participated in spectacle bouts against opponents such as Mike Tyson and other aging former champions. He also faced Anthony Joshua last November, suffering a sixth-round knockout defeat. Davis, however, may fit the profile of fighters Paul typically targets—opponents from significantly smaller weight classes. For now, though, Davis was on a side quest of his own.

Keyshawn Davis brutalizes Deen The Great before making him quit

Influencer boxer Deen The Great isn’t quite done embarrassing himself. After getting slapped by fitness influencer Larry Wheels and elbowed by former UFC fighter Tiki Ghosn, Deen found himself in a boxing ring with former WBO lightweight champion Keyshawn Davis.

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Davis welcomed Deen into the ring during a live stream in Los Angeles, but the session quickly turned into a harsh lesson in levels. From the opening moments, Davis controlled the action with ease, repeatedly tagging Deen with sharp combinations while clearly holding back his full power.

Despite claiming beforehand that the spar would be to the death, Deen struggled to land anything meaningful. Frustration eventually boiled over as he attempted a cheap shot, throwing a knee and even shooting for a takedown against the much larger boxer.

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Davis calmly neutralized the move and wrestled his way into a dominant position without taking damage. Moments later, Deen called it quits and asked for his car keys, bringing the humiliating sparring session to an abrupt end.

It appears Keyshawn Davis has started targeting influencer boxers now. Whether the Jake Paul fight gets made is yet to be seen, but Davis is willing to welcome it with open arms. Would you watch that fight?