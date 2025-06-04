Keyshawn Davis Defends Gervonta Davis and Canelo Despite Backlash Over Controversial Fights

“After the Floyd era, Tank carried the torch and he made sure boxing was still late for fighters like me, people are scared to admit that, and I am not. Tank did a hell of a job,” Keyshawn Davis admitted in one of his interviews with Sean Zittel. Even though Gervonta Davis once dismissed him with a cold “He’s not even worth mentioning,” Keyshawn Davis didn’t let that rejection faze him. Instead, he stayed focused, scoring a fourth-round KO over Denys Berinchyk on Valentine’s Fight Night to claim his first world title. And now, with his first title defense set for June 7th in his hometown of Norfolk against Edwin De Los Santos, the momentum’s all his.

But Keyshawn Davis isn’t just building his résumé, he’s also keeping it classy. In a recent interview with Sean Zittel, The Businessman weighed in on the rumored August 16th rematch between Tank Davis and Lamont Roach. While many might expect some jabs thrown at Tank, especially given their history, Keyshawn Davis kept it respectful. “It’s 50-50,” he said, giving Roach credit for his performance while refusing to tear down another champion just to stir buzz.

Moreover, Keyshawn Davis also took a moment to defend Gervonta “Tank” Davis from the wave of critics suggesting Tank has lost his edge or passion for the sport. Instead of piling on, Keyshawn Davis pushed back hard, calling out those quick to dismiss elite fighters based on one performance. “That’s probably discrediting [William] Scull,” he said, referencing fans who wrote off Canelo Alvarez after his recent bout against William Scull. For the Norfolk native, boxing is about preparation, timing, and execution, and every fighter, even the underdog, deserves their respect.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He wasn’t done there. Keyshawn Davis went deeper, explaining how fans often overlook the complexities of what happens inside the ropes. “Y’all know boxing, but y’all don’t know in-the-ring fighting,” he said candidly. It was a pointed message aimed at those who think every fight should be a dominant display from the A-side. According to the 13-0 boxer, if a fighter like Canelo or Tank walks into the ring fully prepared, then whatever they deliver is “the best version of them that night.” It’s unfair, he emphasized, to say, “That won’t him that night,” just because the fight was closer than expected.

via Getty TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 06: Keyshawn Davis of Team United States (red) celebrates defeating Hovhannes Bachkov of Team Armenia during the Men’s Light (57-63kg) Semifinal 1 on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kokugikan Arena on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

In Keyshawn Davis’ eyes, dismissing the B-side’s efforts does a disservice to the sport. “The B-side fighters are great fighters,” he repeated. “Y’all just so used to seeing this one person dominating so much. Whether it’s a Canelo or a Tank, y’all seen them dominate so much, y’all just discredit the other fighters.” It’s a reminder that boxing is not a one-man show. While the spotlight may shine brighter on names like Canelo and Tank, there’s often just as much heart, preparation, and strategy coming from the other side of the ring.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And Keyshawn Davis, who’s climbed the ranks by facing tough competition, knows that firsthand. It’s not just about fame or flash, he respects the grind, no matter which corner it comes from. That said, the big question is: would Keyshawn Davis take a fight against Tank if the opportunity finally came?

No matter who wins, Keyshawn Davis is waiting on the other side

Ever since claiming the WBO lightweight title, Keyshawn “The Businessman” Davis has been hunting for a marquee defense to elevate his reign. But after some promising names failed to lock in, Davis settled on Edwin De Los Santos, a dangerous opponent, no doubt, but not quite the blockbuster draw he was hoping for. That’s why, when Lamont Roach Sr. publicly floated a challenge, Keyshawn Davis didn’t hesitate. The 26-year-old knew an opportunity when he saw one, and quickly signaled he was all in.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In a throwback interview with FightHype TV, Keyshawn Davis made his intentions crystal clear. “If he beat Tank, I would love to fight Lamont next,” he said. “Like, if he beat Tank, like literally if he beat Tank, it’s only one fight to make in the lightweight division. Me versus Lamont. like it’s like for real.” It wasn’t a slight against Gervonta Davis, either. Keyshawn Davis made it clear that his eyes are on whoever stands tall after the rematch, and that kind of focus, combined with his business-savvy approach is what’s made him such a fast-rising star.

From a strategic standpoint, a Lamont Roach victory could align perfectly with Keyshawn Davis’ next move. Roach’s camp has already shown enthusiasm about that potential clash. But if Tank wins again? Well, things get more complicated. Gervonta Davis’ next steps are notoriously hard to predict, and it’s unclear if a showdown with Keyshawn Davis would even be on his radar. But here’s the real question: if Gervonta Davis and Keyshawn Davis ever stepped into the ring together, who do you think walks away with the win?