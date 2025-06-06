Keyshawn Davis Drops Shakur Stevenson vs. Zepeda Prediction After Josh Padley Fight Backlash

“‘Pillow hands,’ ‘jumps around like a grasshopper’.” These are just some of the jabs Shakur Stevenson has been on the receiving end of for years. But when you glance at his record, the numbers speak volumes. A flawless 23-0 record after eight years in the professional ranks, the Newark native continues to silence critics the only way he knows how, by winning. In his most recent bout, he took on late replacement Josh Padley after original opponent Floyd Schofield pulled out. The 27-year-old dispatched the Englishman via a 9th-round TKO, but the performance still drew criticism for lacking an early knockout against a less seasoned and unprepared foe.

What many don’t realize is that Shakur Stevenson was nursing a hand injury going into that fight, an issue that required surgery to repair tears in his sagittal band and collateral ligament. Known more for his defensive brilliance than brute force, the WBC lightweight champion was seen visibly shaking his hand mid-fight, a sign that it still hadn’t fully healed. Yet even with a compromised weapon, he controlled every exchange. Padley himself acknowledged Stevenson’s surgical precision, noting, “Even though it’s not the hardest I’ve ever been hit, it’s banging the solar plexus every time, or it’s banging behind the ribs every time.” But really, who better to speak on Shakur Stevenson than Keyshawn Davis?

Yesterday, The Ring’s Rikki Soumpholphakdy caught up with the WBO lightweight champion Keyshawn Davis ahead of his title defense against Edwin De Los Santos. When asked about his close friend Shakur Stevenson’s upcoming July 12th bout against William Zepeda at Ring III in New York, The Businessman didn’t hesitate. “I’ve been seeing Shakur Stevenson’s close friends. And he’s been posting some sh-t. So Shakur’s ready. I think Shakur’s going to knock Zepeda out,” the 13-0 boxer said confidently. It’s no surprise that, when it comes to loyalty, Keyshawn Davis would wholeheartedly support his friend who stood by him during his toughest times.

Despite the Olympic silver medalist preparing to face De Los Santos, who just last year went twelve rounds with Shakur Stevenson, there’s no tension between the two lightweight champions. While some expected potential friction over the shared opponent, the two have remained professional and close-knit. Meanwhile, Shakur Stevenson’s career trajectory is heading toward a major turning point.

After parting ways with Top Rank last year, the WBC lightweight champion signed a two-fight deal with Matchroom Boxing under Eddie Hearn. The first took place in February in Riyadh, where Outlaw defended his title with ease. Now, with his mandatory title defense against Zepeda marking the final fight on that contract, Shakur Stevenson is set to become a free agent. So, while he’s publicly shown interest in teaming up with Mayweather Promotions saying, “I appreciate Floyd, that is my guy. For sure, [I would consider linking up with him]. I would love to. He is one of the best boxers to ever live, and just to have him on my team would be amazing,” it seems Eddie Hearn still has a few words left for the pride of Newark.

Eddie Hearn lauds Shakur Stevenson ahead of his final showdown

A portion of the boxing world remains skeptical about whether Shakur Stevenson can truly dominate when the pressure is highest. Yet, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn can’t help but scoff at those doubts. The 23-0 boxer has always been a highly skilled technician, but Hearn believes his true brilliance shines when he’s standing across from elite-level opposition. “You’re gonna see the best Shakur Stevenson against the best opposition,” Hearn told a group of reporters. “People with outstanding talent and ring IQ always perform better against better opposition.”

The British promoter has seen his fair share of greats: world champions, Hall of Famers, and legends in the making. And while he’s cautious about handing out comparisons, Shakur Stevenson, in his eyes, carries a unique quality that sets him apart. “I don’t think anybody can beat him, [Gervonta Davis] included,” Hearn continued. “Nobody at 135. I’ve also never met anyone with a work ethic like Shakur Stevenson. He lives in the gym.”

Still, Stevenson has more to prove. His July 12th showdown against the Mexican knockout artist William Zepeda will be another litmus test. Should he pass with flying colors and then make the expected leap to Mayweather Promotions, the long-awaited superfight with Gervonta Davis may finally move from dream to reality. But for now, the task at hand is Zepeda. With that said, can Shakur Stevenson’s ring IQ and precision outmatch Zepeda’s volume and aggression? What do you think?