Keyshawn Davis Hit With Million Dollar Blow as Boxing Insider Confirms Hefty Price After Controversial 24 Hours

Keyshawn Davis can’t seem to catch a break. What was supposed to be his glorious first title defense against Edwin De Los Santos in front of his home crowd turned nightmare when The Businessman missed the weight by 4.3 lbs. It was the first time since November 2024, the DB3 brothers – Kelvin, Keyshawn, and Keon Davis were supposed to feature on the same card. Last time, the trio won their respective matches. This time, it wasn’t supposed to be.

While WBO stripped the title away from Keyshawn Davis and the 26-year-old even lost his payday, his elder brother, Kelvin Davis, lost against Nahir Albright via a majority decision. However, as it turns out, that was not the last blow that he suffered. Nearly a day after the fiasco, boxing insider Rick Glaser dissected the event, exposing The Businessman’s biggest loss.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Keyshawn Davis manages to fumble the big payday

Rick Glaser took to his ‘X’ to reveal the aftermath of the event, and it sure wasn’t pretty. “Keyshawn Davis missed weight, intentional or not, got stripped of his WBO world title,” he wrote. He further revealed that the payday Keyshawn Davis lost amounted to around $1 million. Furthermore, boxing promotion Top Rank also had to bear some heavy losses. “Top Rank had to give ticket refunds to approximately 2,000 fans, Keyshawn opponent got his full purse paid because of a ridiculous Virginia Boxing Commission rule,” Glaser wrote. Piling on the pain, the insider highlighted the catastrophic evening for the DB3 siblings. “Keyshawn’s Brother Kelvin David lost his fight, then Keyshawn & Brother Keon David beat up Kelvin Davis opponent after the fight!!!” he recapped.

According to Glaser, in all the debacle, it was Keyshawn Davis who suffered the most. He lost his title, his reputation, and his payday. “Biggest Loser, Keyshawn Davis. Losers to a loser degree, Kelvin Davis & Brother Keon Davis,” Glaser added in the scathing post. On the other hand, despite the setback of losing their main event, according to Rick Glaser, Top Rank has turned a profit.

The fact that Davis saved Top Rank from shelling out a million dollars to him in purse money helped them in a big way. Even if the refunds, which in Glaser’s view amounted to about $200k, were to be factored in, their profit from the entire mishap would be $800,000, not a small amount at all. “End result, biggest winner Top Rank!!! That’s Boxing the Top Rank way,” Glaser concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rick Glaser wasn’t alone in piling criticism on Keyshawn Davis. IBF Cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia, clearly upset by the disregard for boxing rules, unleashed a barrage of criticism on the lightweight.

Utter disrespect to the sport

Appearing on a recent episode of Jai McAllister: BOXING & MMA, the Aussie champion declared, “I reckon that’s bulls**t, bro.” The 29-year-old considered it an utter disrespect to the sport and the efforts of Edwin De Los Santos. “Coming in, not making weight like that, especially if the other guy’s really draining themselves and then you’re just not even taking, that’s a joke, it’s disrespectful to the sport,” the undefeated southpaw stated.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even Keyshawn Davis’ promoter, Bob Arum, admitted that Keyshawn Davis did not look particularly dehydrated. According to him, it was like he was not even trying to make the weight. Opetaia agreed with Arum’s statement. “I don’t know what the consequences should be, but that’s just very unfair,” he added.

In just a single night, Keyshawn Davis’ world has completely changed. With his remarkable talent, a comeback is certain. Yet, this setback will likely shadow him throughout his career. Do you believe Davis’ punishment was justified? Share your thoughts below.