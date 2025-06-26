Keyshawn Davis Issues Defiant Statement Over Nahir Albright Incident

For a while, Keyshawn Davis was the best thing going on for the lightweight division. With other stars dwindling, the Norfolk native stepped up and was preparing for his first glorious title defense against Edwin De Los Santos. However, everything came crashing down as The Businessman missed the weight by 4.3 pounds, and the fight was canceled, and eventually, Abdullah Mason headlined the card alongside Jeremia Nakathila.

Not only that, the WBO stripped him of his championship and his pay, with an additional $300,000 penalty he had to pay to Santos. The controversy intensified tenfold when Nahir Albright, who faced Kelvin Davis on the same card, revealed that Keon and Keyshawn assaulted him in his locker room after the event. Amid the turmoil, Keyshawn Davis stayed quiet. That changed on Friday when he used his Instagram story to address the whole boxing world with a message.

Keyshawn Davis: Not done yet

Acknowledging the controversy, the Norfolk native wrote, “For these past few weeks I’ve reflected over my actions and I apologize to everyone that I’ve affected.” Indeed, the controversy not only affected Keyshawn Davis but his brothers as well. Both Kelvin and Keon Davis were on that card, and their fight went ahead as scheduled, where Kelvin Davis suffered his first defeat. And while the youngest Davis scraped out an impressive victory, he was involved in that backstage scuffle with Nahir Albright after the fight, marking it as a dark night for the family.

“I let my supporters down especially the YOUTH that looked up to me. I will set a better example,” he added. The 26-year-old thanked everyone who stood beside him during this tough time. “And in the END The Truth Will Reveal Itself. #GodBody⭐,” he concluded, ending the message on an enigmatic tone.

Right after the incident, in an exclusive interview with Ring Magazine, Davis tried to plead his case. “I outgrew the weight,” he said, claiming that he failed despite trying his hardest. An excuse that fans and experts outright rejected. For Keyshawn Davis, it is still the truth, but he will need to prove it to the fans.

To think that he has to start from the bottom without even officially losing the title is quite saddening. However, that is a road he needs to take. And it seems like his luck has not run out, as a former world champion recently called him out.

An ideal comeback?

A few days ago, Richard Commey, former IBF Lightweight Champion, sat down with Ring Magazine. The last few years have been quite tough for Commey, with the Ghanaian struggling to find a win. The boxing world has almost written him off, but the former champion believes he deserves one more shot.

Commey is looking for a fight, but not with anyone. The 30-5-1 wants his one last shot at glory and he has his sights fixed on Keyshawn Davis. “If I’m in my top shape, he’s gonna have a long night,” he said, issuing a scathing warning. Commey acknowledged the recent dip in his form, but believes that he is ready to make a comeback. “I’m ready. My weight is down, I’m in shape, I’m ready. I know it may not be realistic, but I would love to get two or three fights this year,” he concluded.

For the businessman, this is the perfect chance to make a triumphant return. Richard Commey is one of those gritty, under-the-radar fighters who can really help him make a name for himself again, even without all the fanfare. It’s exactly what he needs at this moment. The gauntlet has been thrown down, and the goals are set in stone.

The big question is whether Keyshawn Davis will take the offer or if he’s got something else up his sleeve. What’s your take on it?