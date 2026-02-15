Keyshawn Davis Threatens to Beat Up Devin Haney With a “Brick” in Next Fight Callout

After what was a disappointing 2025, Keyshawn Davis finds himself rubbing shoulders with the elites in 2026. He started the year by defeating Jamaine Ortiz via 12th-round knockout last month, which made him the No.1 contender for Shakur Stevenson’s WBO super lightweight strap. But he doesn’t want to fight his brother. Instead, his sights are set on Devin Haney.

“Hey, hey! I’m a whoop [your] a–, so-called Deebo,” Davis said in a video he shared on Instagram recently. “You know what happened to Deebo at the end of the movie? He got hit with a brick. Deebo about to get hit with a brick. Talk some Latins. Latins and Spanish people. Nah, don’t pick on them. Pick on me. Keep picking on Craig.

“And you’re going to figure out what’s going to happen. You’re going to get hit with a brick. And I ain’t playing. You know I ain’t playing. Hit the brick. Hit, hit, hit, hit, hit. Belt. So, so, so, so organic, so genuine. Pick on me. I want you to pick on me. Tell Deebo come this way. What you talking about? You know what Craig did to him.”

Davis’ callout to Devin Haney is an amusing take on the 1995 cult classic comedy film Friday, starring Ice Cube and Chris Tucker. In the movie, Deebo is the iconic neighborhood bully character, who is played by late actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Jr. At the end of the movie, Craig, played by Ice Cube, knocks out Deebo with a brick.

“Debo about to get hit with a brick again. @billhaney__ @realdevinhaney,” Keyshawn Davis added in the caption of the post.

Having said that, Devin Haney secured a unanimous decision win over Brian Norman Jr. late last year, winning the WBO welterweight belt. And it looked like he was on a collision course with Ryan Garcia, who is set to face Mario Barrios on February 21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the WBC welterweight belt.

However, that potential rematch appears to be slipping away, as Haney has declared he is no longer interested in the fight because Garcia has opted out of VADA testing. Despite that, ‘King Ry’ has claimed that he continues to remain involved with VADA and conduct tests heading into the Barrios fight. Notably, Shakur Stevenson has shown interest in facing Garcia instead.

So, it’s yet to be seen whether Keyshawn Davis ends up getting his wish granted after the Garcia-Barrios fight. Even if he does, ‘The Businessman’ will have to climb a weight class for the fight, which is in line with his desire to avoid a clash with long-time friend Shakur Stevenson. But this begs the question: What does Devin Haney want?

Devin Haney wants to move farther away from Keyshawn Davis

After dethroning Norman Jr. to become a three-division world champion, Haney is already being linked to a potential jump to 154 pounds (super welterweight) for a showdown with newly crowned WBA and WBO junior middleweight champion Xander Zayas. According to his father and trainer, Bill Haney, the move has real appeal.

“Being a four-division champ has a luster and appeal—a legacy component in there,” Bill told Tha Boxing Voice. “With Xander having a country behind him like Puerto Rico, it makes for an exciting story. Xander is food. He’s a great fighter, but he is food to us.”

The 23-year-old is the youngest unified champion in boxing and has ambitions of becoming undisputed. He defeated Abass Baraou last month to unify the division and remains undefeated with a promising resume to show for it. However, whether Top Rank would let their rising star take such a risk is yet to be seen.

At the end of the day, the decision rests with Devin Haney. Whether he chooses a heated rematch with Ryan Garcia, a high-stakes clash with Keyshawn Davis, or a bold move up to face Xander Zayas, the boxing world will be watching closely. The only question now is: who should he fight next?