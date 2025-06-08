Keyshawn Davis vs. Edwin De Los Santos Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Height, Reach, Weight, and Knockout Ratio

Norfolk’s own Keyshawn Davis is set to put his WBO lightweight title on the line for the first time in a high-stakes clash against the dangerous Dominican power-puncher Edwin De Los Santos. The bout headlines a stacked card at the Scope Arena on Saturday, June 7th, with coverage starting at 5:15 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and the main card airing live on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET. Under the guidance of renowned trainer Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre and with elite names like Terence Crawford and Shakur Stevenson in his corner, the Tokyo Olympic gold medalist has sharpened his skillset and is primed for a statement-making night. Adding to the excitement, the 26-year-old will be joined on the card by his brothers, making this a true family affair for Norfolk fight fans.

And for Edwin De Los Santos, it’s personal redemption. The 25-year-old is out to avenge his second career defeat, which came just seven months ago, and now, he’s looking to reassert his position as one of the top rising forces in the lightweight division. So come, let’s break down the stats, styles, and stakes and predict how this intriguing matchup might unfold.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Keyshawn Davis vs. Edwin De Los Santos: Who has better stats and record?

Keyshawn Davis has only been a pro for four years, but he’s made every moment count. A decorated amateur with silver medals from the 2019 Pan American Games, 2019 World Championships, and the 2020 Olympics, ‘The Businessman’ has transitioned seamlessly into the professional ranks. Now boasting a flawless 13-0 record, with nine knockouts and a 69.23% KO ratio, the 26-year-old captured his first world title in style, stopping Ukrainian Denys Berinchyk in the fourth round to claim the WBO lightweight crown. With 272 total rounds under his belt and a relentless drive, Keyshawn Davis enters Saturday’s bout looking more dangerous than ever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Businessman (@keyshawndavis) Expand Post

Edwin De Los Santos, meanwhile, brings more pro experience to the table, having turned professional in 2018. With a record of 16 wins and 2 losses, the heavy-handed Dominican boasts a fearsome 87.5% knockout rate (higher than Keyshawn Davis) thanks to 14 stoppages. A former amateur standout with only 12 losses in over 100 bouts (according to him), De Los Santos has shown resilience in the ring. Though he suffered defeats to William Foster III and Shakur Stevenson, he’s never been stopped in his pro career.

So while the stats lean slightly in favor of Keyshawn Davis, due to sharper recent form and home advantage, there are still plenty of intangibles that could shift the momentum. So, let’s dive deeper into the factors that could turn the tide in this high-stakes showdown.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Keyshawn Davis vs. Edwin De Los Santos height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Let’s break down the physical side of this matchup first. Keyshawn Davis holds a slight height advantage, standing at 5’9″ (175 cm) to Edwin De Los Santos’ 5’8″ (173 cm). While just a one-inch difference, in a technical bout where angles and reach come into play, even the smallest edge can be significant. Both fighters have an identical reach of 70 inches (178 cm), so range likely won’t be a deciding factor. However, their stances could make things interesting as Keyshawn Davis fights orthodox, while De Los Santos comes in as a southpaw, setting the stage for tricky angles and potential power-shot openings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voice of Dominican Boxing 🇩🇴🥊 (@broadwayjoel) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As for weight, the official numbers aren’t in yet, but if history is any indicator, they’ll be evenly matched on the scale. Both fighters came in at 134¼ pounds in their previous outings, suggesting there won’t be much of a size disparity come fight night. From a betting perspective, though, oddsmakers are firmly in Keyshawn Davis’ corner. At BetMGM, The Businessman is a heavy -1000 favorite, carrying a 91% implied probability of victory. Meanwhile, De Los Santos enters the ring as a +620 underdog, making him a long shot, at least on paper.

Now, on paper and in the ring, Keyshawn Davis appears to have the edge. While Edwin De Los Santos brings undeniable power and valuable experience, Davis’ speed, precision, and ring IQ, especially under the guidance of BoMac give him a clear advantage. So safe to say, Davis by unanimous decision or late-round stoppage is more likely. However, who do you think takes it when Keyshawn Davis and Edwin De Los Santos step into the ring?