Kid Austin Tells Vasyl Lomachenko to “Wait on the Back Burner” Amid Gervonta Davis Rat Race

Gervonta Davis might not be able to fight right now, but that hasn’t stopped contenders from lining up for a fight. Both Floyd Schofield and Vasyl Lomachenko have publicly expressed interest in facing Davis, joining the rat race. But Schofield isn’t looking to share the spotlight. The unbeaten lightweight has now asked the Ukrainian legend to wait in the back.

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“I [have] seen the news about Lomachenko wanting to fight ‘Tank,’” Schofield said in a video on X. “… I’m the number one contender to fight ‘Tank.’ So either [you’ve] got to wait on the back burner or let’s get the fight going. But anyway, we’re still waiting to see what ‘Tank’s doing. And then, I think we’re lining that [up] Lucas Bahdi fight.

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“Hopefully because y’all know I want to get him up out the way. But like I said, Lomachenko’s a great, but I’m the number one contender, and me and ‘Tank’ got to run it first before he goes anywhere.”

Even though Floyd Schofield expects Lomachenko to wait, the three-weight champion doesn’t intend to fight Davis right away. Having not fought since his eleventh-round stoppage victory over George Kambosos Jr. in May 2024, Ring Magazine reported last week that Loma is set to reverse his retirement with a comeback fight eyed for this autumn.

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And he doesn’t intend to face Gervonta Davis. Instead, he is eyeing a title shot against IBF and WBO super featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete. If the future Hall of Famer wins that fight, then he intends to face the WBA lightweight champion in recess. But Schofield’s impatience is understandable.

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He became the No. 1 contender for the WBA lightweight title on July 1, 2025, after the organization officially elevated him to the top spot in its updated divisional rankings. Since then, he has been left waiting for the title opportunity that still hasn’t materialized. While Schofield’s pursuit of a championship shot continues, Gervonta Davis remains tied up in legal troubles.

The Baltimore star, whose status as champion was revoked following a lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend, is still dealing with the case in court. According to the latest update on the matter, Davis’ $20 million countersuit against his ex, claiming she tried to extort him for money with the assault allegations against him, has been dismissed by Florida judge Milton Hirsch recently.

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Davis is also tied up in a probation issue connected to a 2020 Baltimore hit-and-run case. As of the time of writing, it’s unclear when Gervonta Davis may return to the sport. However, this isn’t the first time Vasyl Lomachenko and Davis have made headlines for a potential fight between them.

Gervonta Davis and Vasyl Lomachenko were inches away from a fight

After ‘The Matrix’ announced his retirement, it didn’t seem like he would return to the sport. But before he retired, talks for a fight against Lomachenko were in full swing. According to Loma’s then promoter, Todd duBoef of Top Rank, talks between both camps had progressed significantly.

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“We were all for it,” duBoef told talkSPORT.com. “We had met with Tank Davis and multiple people from PBC.”

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DuBoef explained that Lomachenko was motivated by becoming an undisputed champion.

“One thing he’s not done is unify all of the titles and go undisputed.”

However, the negotiations collapsed after Lomachenko chose to “take a pause” from the sport, ending hopes of one of boxing’s biggest possible matchups. Yet, according to DuBoef, there was a framework in place.

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“There was a framework that was relatively simple to put together and could be done. But at the end of the day, it is down to the athletes.”

Vasyl Lomachenko may have opted to retire over fighting, but now, he is ready to come back. While Kid Austin is in the front of the line, it remains to be seen what Davis’ future holds.